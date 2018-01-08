Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Britain should choose hard Brexit if no financial services deal - Farage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2018 | 12:52pm CET
Brexit campaigner Farage arrives for a meeting with EU's chief Brexit negotiator Barnier in Brussels

Britain should opt for a hard Brexit if the European Union does not offer an agreement on financial services, British member of the European Parliament Nigel Farage said on Monday before a meeting with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator.

Farage, a former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) who campaigned for Britain to leave the EU, noted that without a deal on financial services, Britain might just as well base its future relations with the EU on World Trade Organisation rules, or what its called the hard Brexit option.

Speaking to reporters before a meeting with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, Farage said:

"Are we going to get a sensible deal on services and in particular financial services? Because if we're not... going to get that then,... we may as well go, just getting out of this thing and going to WTO rules."

"My guess is that's why the prime minister is going to appoint a minister for a no deal Brexit, so he (Barnier) needs to understand that actually this is a serious opinion within the United Kingdom and, boy, it would do actually quite real damage," Farage said.

(Reporting by Christopher Stern, Jan Strupczewski and Philip Blenkinsop)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48p Apple should address youth phone addiction, say two large investors
02:38p UK house prices fall for first time in six months - Halifax
02:33p Jaguar Land Rover to decide whether to build electric cars in UK in 2018
02:16p Lululemon says holiday season sales better than it expected
02:16p Lululemon says holiday season sales better than it expected
02:16p Bitcoin is an asset, not a currency - Israel's central bank
02:14p UNIVERSITY OF DUNDEE : A biological solution to carbon capture and recycling?
02:14p METRO WASHINGTON COUNCIL AFL CIO : Today's Labor History
02:09p Kalla carries Sweden's golden cross-country hopes
01:50p WOORI BANK : South Korea inspects six banks over virtual currency services to clients
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : New 8th Gen Intel Core Processors with Radeon RX Vega M Graphics Offer 3x Boost in..
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : With GeForce NOW a Billion Cheap PCs Can Now Taste Gaming Greatness, Too
3DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : REPORTS UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY REVENUE AND CASH FOR Q4 2017 AND F..
4ABLYNX : European shares hit highest since August 2015 as autos' rally continues
5ALPHABET : Nvidia partners with Uber, Volkswagen in self-driving technology

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.