British Laboratory Auctions, a Division of British Medical Auctions, Brings Laboratory Equipment Auctions Exclusively Online on Proxibid

Proxibid,
the most trusted way to connect buyers and sellers of highly valued
items, has been selected by British
Laboratory Auctions (BLA) as its exclusive provider of online
auctions. BLA is a division of British Medical Auctions (BMA), and
serves the surplus laboratory equipment market, including equipment for
research & development, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life science
laboratories. BLA’s first auction on Proxibid will take place Thursday,
July 26 at 10 AM EUR, with live bidding in Bracknell, Berkshire, UK.
Nearly 200 lots of specialty laboratory equipment will cross the block
in this auction.
BLA was created to address needs specific to buyers focused on
laboratory equipment, and sells important equipment such as microscopy,
histology, rockers, rollers, incubators, temperature control, gel
systems, autoclaves, centrifuges, cabinets (class I through III),
furnaces, laminar flow, and more. The division works with all laboratory
sectors and environments, including manufacturers, hospitals, and
university R & D sites to collect and resell end-of-line and
decommissioned equipment.
BLA’s auctions will be available only via Proxibid, ensuring buyers
anywhere in the world with an internet connection can bid with
confidence on important medical equipment from top brands top brands
including Illumina, Agilent, Eppendorf, Siemens, Abbott, New Brunswick,
Fisher and many more. Featured equipment available in the July 26th
auction includes:
“Over the last year, we have had great success working with Proxibid to
bring British Medical Auctions to global online buyers,” said Markus
Grad, CEO of British Medical Auctions. “We are excited to expand our
business to include specialised laboratory equipment. We look forward to
working with Proxibid to ensure any buyer of laboratory equipment,
anywhere in the world, is able to bid and buy in our auctions.”
Proxibid offers the industry’s most robust online bidding platform for
both live and timed auctions. All purchases made via Proxibid are backed
by the company’s sophisticated risk management system and integrated
payment solution, designed specifically to facilitate high dollar
transactions like the medical equipment sold in BLA
auctions.
To view the online catalog, place bids, or view all upcoming BLA
auctions, please visit BritishMedicalAuctions.Proxibid.com.
