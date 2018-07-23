British Laboratory Auctions, a Division of British Medical Auctions, Brings Laboratory Equipment Auctions Exclusively Online on Proxibid

Proxibid, the most trusted way to connect buyers and sellers of highly valued items, has been selected by British Laboratory Auctions (BLA) as its exclusive provider of online auctions. BLA is a division of British Medical Auctions (BMA), and serves the surplus laboratory equipment market, including equipment for research & development, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life science laboratories. BLA’s first auction on Proxibid will take place Thursday, July 26 at 10 AM EUR, with live bidding in Bracknell, Berkshire, UK. Nearly 200 lots of specialty laboratory equipment will cross the block in this auction.

BLA was created to address needs specific to buyers focused on laboratory equipment, and sells important equipment such as microscopy, histology, rockers, rollers, incubators, temperature control, gel systems, autoclaves, centrifuges, cabinets (class I through III), furnaces, laminar flow, and more. The division works with all laboratory sectors and environments, including manufacturers, hospitals, and university R & D sites to collect and resell end-of-line and decommissioned equipment.

BLA’s auctions will be available only via Proxibid, ensuring buyers anywhere in the world with an internet connection can bid with confidence on important medical equipment from top brands top brands including Illumina, Agilent, Eppendorf, Siemens, Abbott, New Brunswick, Fisher and many more. Featured equipment available in the July 26th auction includes:

“Over the last year, we have had great success working with Proxibid to bring British Medical Auctions to global online buyers,” said Markus Grad, CEO of British Medical Auctions. “We are excited to expand our business to include specialised laboratory equipment. We look forward to working with Proxibid to ensure any buyer of laboratory equipment, anywhere in the world, is able to bid and buy in our auctions.”

Proxibid offers the industry’s most robust online bidding platform for both live and timed auctions. All purchases made via Proxibid are backed by the company’s sophisticated risk management system and integrated payment solution, designed specifically to facilitate high dollar transactions like the medical equipment sold in BLA auctions.

To view the online catalog, place bids, or view all upcoming BLA auctions, please visit BritishMedicalAuctions.Proxibid.com.

