British city of Sheffield renews Uber's licence for five years

03/13/2018 | 11:08pm CET
Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] said on Tuesday authorities in the northern English city of Sheffield had renewed the ride hailing service's operating licence for five years following a brief suspension.

Uber ran into trouble with Sheffield city council in December after it failed to respond to officials' queries, resulting in the suspension of its licence. Uber said it had not received the correspondence the council referred to as it had been sent to the wrong address.

The company then answered the questions posed by the council about the taxi app's management and the suspension was lifted.

"We're pleased the council has recognised the changes Uber has made under our new leadership and look forward to working with them on shared aims like improving air quality and tackling congestion," Head of UK Cities at Uber, Fred Jones said in an e-mailed statement.

Uber's permit to operate in the British university city of Cambridge was renewed for five years in December.

In January, Uber submitted an appeal in the northern English city of York to reverse the local council's decision not to renew its licence over data breach and complaint concerns.

Uber is also fighting to keep its operations running in London, its most important European market, after it was stripped of its licence to operate. Its London appeal will be formally heard in court in June.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru and Costas Pitas in London; Editing by Gareth Jones)

