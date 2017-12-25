Broadcast Travel Expert Stephanie Abrams’ JetSet411 Television Show Syndication by BizTV to 46 Million US Households Debuting February 4, 2018

BOSTON, Dec. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas-based BizTV, whose radio division, BizTalkRadio Network, syndicates the three-hour weekly radio show “Travel WITH Stephanie Abrams” coast-to-coast in the US, has signed an agreement with the radio show travel expert host-presenter and executive producer, Stephanie Abrams, to syndicate her travel television show, JetSet411, a weekly one-hour show broadcasting on Sundays starting February 4, 2018. JetSet411 will be available to over 46 million households reaching major US television markets including New York City, Boston, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Raleigh-Durham, Tampa-St. Petersburg, Orlando, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Reno, Nashville, Honolulu, Fresno and Los Angeles. JetSet411 will also reach homes in Alabama, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Minnesota, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, and Virginia. A complete listing of stations broadcasting JetSet411 is available at sAbrams.com/blog.



Kelly Kantz, Vice President of Programming for BizTV, explains that expansion into television with Stephanie Abrams’ JetSet411 is a, “natural next step in our relationship. Travel WITH Stephanie, syndicated by our radio division, BizTalkRadio Network, is now in its 16th year and her radio shows have achieved 3500 broadcast hours since she went on the air in 2002. Her shows consistently reach high satisfaction levels among listeners, radio affiliates, and sponsors. We anticipate that her loyal following on radio will check local listings to find the television stations where they can see JetSet411, scheduled to be simulcast across America on Sundays in the 5-6pm ET time slot beginning February 4, 2018. On Sundays, as JetSet411 goes off the air across America, Travel WITH Stephanie Abrams goes on the air for a smooth transition! The entire executive team at BizTV is delighted that we are syndicating JetSet411 and Stephanie Abrams into this important media space. We are among her greatest fans!”

JetSet411 will conform to Abrams’ mission to present destinations that she’d expect travelers to return from “enriched, enhanced, inspired and uplifted whether traveling for business or pleasure,” Abrams explains. “We broadcast JetSet411 a decade ago and went on hiatus as my radio shows grew to six hours weekly. Past shows are archived at sAbrams.com. The folks at BTR and BizTV have been great supporters cheerleading our growth and encouraging us to reintroduce the JetSet411. They’re such an important part of our professional team!” ­­

Contact:

Stephanie Abrams

[email protected]