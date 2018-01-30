Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of MetLife, Inc. (MET)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2018 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of MetLife, Inc. (''MetLife'' or the ''Company'') (NYSE: MET). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/met.

The investigation concerns whether MetLife and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Federal Securities Laws.

On January 29, 2018, post-market, MetLife announced that it would postpone its fourth-quarter earnings announcement, citing a ''material weakness'' in its financial reporting. In addition, MetLife advised investors that it expected to increase total reserves between $525 million and $575 million on a pre-tax basis to cover certain annuity recipients ''who have been unresponsive or missing over time.'' The Company further stated that the SEC's enforcement staff has inquired about payments that the insurer failed to make for people who receive a type of annuity benefit from the company via its retirement business. Following this news, MetLife stock has dropped sharply in after-hours trading on January 29, 2018.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting; (2) accordingly, the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (3) as a result of the foregoing, MetLife shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased MetLife shares, you can assist this investigation.

