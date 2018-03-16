Log in
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2018

03/16/2018 | 03:08pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against MiMedx Group, Inc. (''MiMedx'' or the ''Company'') (NYSE: MDXG) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired MiMedx securities between March 7, 2013 and February 21, 2018, both dates inclusive (the ''Class Period''). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/mdxg.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MiMedx engaged in a ''channel-stuffing'' scheme designed to inappropriately recognize revenue that had not yet been realized; (2) MiMedx failed to disclose its financial ties to physicians, as required by federal law; (3) the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, MiMedx shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

In December 2016, two former employees of MiMedx filed a complaint against the Company, alleging, among other things, retaliatory termination by MiMedx after reporting fraudulent revenue recognition practices (defined herein as the ''Whistleblower Action''). In particular, those employees alleged that MiMedx had engaged in a ''channel-stuffing scheme'' to ''fraudulently recognize revenue [purportedly earned under its distribution agreement with AvKARE] in its certified financial statements before the revenue had been realized or realizable and earned.'' The Company denied those claims and, in fact, sued the employees for tortious interference, among other things.

In September 2017 several market research analysts published reports which, among other things, focused on the allegedly fraudulent revenue recognition practices of MiMedx alleged in the Whistleblower Action. Again, MiMedx denied these allegations and sued each of the research companies for, among other things, libel, slander, and defamation.

On February 20, 2018, MiMedx issued a press release entitled ''MiMedx Postpones Release of its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results,'' announcing that its audit committee ''ha[d] engaged independent legal and accounting advisors to conduct an internal investigation into current and prior-period matters relating to allegations regarding certain sales and distribution practices at the Company.'' MiMedx advised investors that ''Company executives are also reviewing, among other items, the accounting treatment of certain distributor contracts.' The Company further announced that, because of this internal investigation, it would delay the release of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results. Following this news, MiMedx's share price fell $5.72, or 39.53%, to close at $8.75 on February 20, 2018.

Then, on February 22, 2018, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled ''MiMedx, Fast-Growing Developer of Tissue Graft Products, Didn't Report Payments to Doctors.'' The article reported that MiMedx ''has financial ties to more than 20 doctors . . . but the company hasn't reported these payments to the government under a 2013 law.'' Following publication of the Wall Street Journal article, MiMedx's share price fell $1.22, or 13.48%, over the next two trading sessions, closing at $7.83 on February 23, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/mdxg or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in MiMedx you have until April 25, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | [email protected]

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© Accesswire 2018
