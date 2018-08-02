Log in
Brower Piven Commences an Investigation into the Proposed Sale of Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm for Additional Information

08/02/2018 | 09:04pm CEST

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, has commenced an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law by the Board of Directors of Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FCE-A) (“Forest City” or the “Company”) relating to the proposed buyout of Forest City by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Under the terms of the agreement, Forest City shareholders are anticipated to receive $25.35 in cash for each share of Forest City Realty Trust common stock held. The firm’s investigation seeks to determine, among other things, whether the Company’s Board of Directors failed to satisfy their duties to shareholders, including whether the Board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the Board obtained the best price possible for the Company’s shares of common stock.

If you currently own common stock of Forest City and believe that the proposed buyout price is too low, and you would like to learn more about the investigation being conducted, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s.


© Business Wire 2018
