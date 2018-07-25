Brussels fears carmakers manipulating emissions tests - FT

The EC's Joint Research Centre, or JRC, said it found evidence from 114 data sets that indicate some automakers were "configuring their test vehicles in such a way that the measured Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) are inflated", the FT said, citing an unpublished briefing in which no specific carmakers were mentioned. (https://on.ft.com/2LlaNoT)

The new WLTP is based on real-driving data rather than theoretical scenarios.

Belgium cites "a clear risk" that automakers are creating an "artificial increase" in emissions values for 2020, a transition year when a new baseline will be set for emissions against which future cuts will be measured, the FT report added.

"By manipulating WLTP, they are cheating the 2025/2030 targets even before they have been agreed", clean energy group Transport & Environment Executive Director William Todts was quoted by FT as saying.

The JRC said test data from two cars found a deliberate distortion. Tests were carried out starting with a depleted battery so that additional fuel was consumed to charge the battery during the test, according to the report.

The stop-start function, the system that shuts down the engine when idle to cut emissions, was disabled and there were gear-shifting strategies in which cars were driven in gears that would cause a significant rise in carbon dioxide emissions, the report added, citing JRC's findings.

The Joint Research Centre did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

