Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Buffett says Berkshire can handle $400 billion mega-catastrophe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2018 | 09:11pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett waits to play table tennis during the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting weekend in Omaha

(Reuters) - A giant hurricane, earthquake or other conflagration inflicting unprecedented, catastrophic damage is likely at some point to strike the United States.

Warren Buffett says: Bring it on.

In his annual letter to shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Buffett said "no company comes close" to his conglomerate in its ability to financially withstand even a mega-catastrophe that causes $400 billion of insurance losses.

Buffett said the odds of such a catastrophe in any year is just 2 percent, but that Berkshire would lose only about $12 billion, a sum more than offset by annual profits from its non-insurance businesses.

"Concurrently, much - indeed, perhaps most - of the p/c world would be out of business," he wrote, referring to property and casualty insurers.

"Our unparalleled financial strength explains why other p/c insurers come to Berkshire – and only Berkshire – when they, themselves, need to purchase huge reinsurance coverages for large payments they may have to make in the far future."

Berkshire entered insurance in 1967 when it paid $8.6 million for reinsurer National Indemnity Co and an affiliate.

The sector has since been the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate's main driver of growth, even as Buffett expanded into railroads, chemicals, energy, industrial products, newspapers, candy and ice cream, underwear and other businesses.

Berkshire's many insurance operations also include the Geico auto insurer and General Re reinsurer.

Longtime insurance executive Ajit Jain has been in charge of overseeing coverage against giant or unusual risks.

In January, Berkshire named Jain a vice chairman overseeing insurance operations, cementing his status as a possible successor to Buffett as Berkshire's chief executive.

Last year was difficult for Berkshire in insurance underwriting, where it lost $3.24 billion before taxes and $2.22 billion after taxes, its first full-year loss since 2002.

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, as well as California wildfires, were key culprits, and the $3 billion pretax cost for the hurricanes disappointed some analysts because of their size.

Even Geico lost $310 million before taxes from underwriting, despite boosting premiums by 16 percent and policies-in-force by 9 percent. Its underwriting loss was $188 million in the fourth quarter.

Berkshire had made money from underwriting even in 2005, when Hurricane Katrina struck the U.S. Gulf Coast.

That storm at the time caused $41.1 billion of U.S. insured losses, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Nonetheless, insurance helps fund Berkshire's growth by providing Buffett with float, or premiums collected before claims are paid, that he can invest.

Float totaled $114.5 billion at the end of December, and Buffett said it will "probably increase slowly for at least a few years."

As he often does in his letters, Buffett praised his managers for keeping insurance growth on track, calling their work "conservative and careful" despite the occasional hiccup.

"What counts are brains and capital," he wrote. "The managers of our various insurance companies supply the brains and Berkshire provides the capital."

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Diane Craft)

By Jonathan Stempel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:31aUK DEPARTMENT FOR BUSINESS ENERGY & INDUSTRIAL ST : Transformational investment in off-road self-driving technology
PU
01:17aCROWE HORWATH LLP : Feb. 26Get a New Lease With CroweFeb. 26, 2018Feb. 26, 2018, Noon-1 p.m. Eastern
PU
02/24Fed Report Signals No Worries About Recent Market Volatility--Update
DJ
02/24Buffett says Berkshire can handle $400 billion mega-catastrophe
RE
02/24U S DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR : Interior Provides More Than $300 Million in Conservation Funding for States & Tribes to Reclaim & Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines
PU
02/24MFBF MONTANA FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Young farmers and ranchers hone skills at national leadership conference
PU
02/24CARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Haiti gearing up to host CARICOM Heads
PU
02/24With $116 billion cash, Buffett says Berkshire needs 'huge' deals
RE
02/24With $116 billion cash, Buffett says Berkshire needs 'huge' deals
RE
02/24GOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : Meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Emotional support dog bites girl on Southwest Airlines flight
2DAIMLER : EIB investigates loans to Daimler in light of diesel questions - Welt
3AT&T : AT&T : Proliferation of fiberglass 'Q-tips' rankles residents in Jefferson Parish
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors launc..
5GULF WAREHOUSING CO QPSC : GULF WAREHOUSING QPSC : Registration opens for seasonal honey market

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.