Bugcrowd Expands Presence in APAC

07/31/2018 | 01:06am CEST

SYDNEY, Australia, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bugcrowd, the global leader in crowdsourced security, today announced its expanded presence in Australia with growth of its APAC customer base and its Sydney-based team. The company hosted Australia’s Foreign Minister Julie Bishop at its San Francisco headquarters this week to discuss the state of the cybersecurity industry and how nimble startups like Bugcrowd can mitigate the shortage in available security professionals.

“Bugcrowd is a pioneer, in Australia, and around the world, in improving the security of the Internet and helping companies realise their own vulnerabilities before the cyber criminals do. Bugcrowd is an example of the strong business ties that link Australia and the US and I am delighted to support their continued expansion and partnership,” said the Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs the Honourable Julie Bishop MP.

Founded in Australia in 2012 and working with a large number of Australian organisations across the private and public sector, Bugcrowd has established a strong leadership position in the Australian market. Australian investors Blackbird, Hostplus, and First State Super participated in Bugcrowd’s $26 million Series-C round of funding earlier this year.

The company recently moved to a larger office to accommodate its expanding Sydney-based team, with plans to add additional headcount over the coming year. Bugcrowd has delivered on its commitment to education, working with the University of New South Wales to deliver an innovative course for students to gain real-world experience identifying security vulnerabilities. The company has also added to its portfolio of channel partners in the region to expand their footprint in to various industry segments.

“As a company that started in Australia and works with some of the largest companies in the country, we are passionate about enabling businesses in the region to adopt the crowdsourced approach to security,” said Casey Ellis, Founder and CTO, Bugcrowd. “With the excellent growth we’ve seen in APAC, we felt it was time to grow our team and presence in the region, and what better place to do that than back home. We are proud of our Australian heritage and our leadership in the area.”

More global organisations such as Atlassian, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Fitbit, Jet.com, Netgear and Western Union trust Bugcrowd to manage their bug bounty, vulnerability and next-generation penetration test programs. For more information visit www.bugcrowd.com/customers.

About Bugcrowd
Bugcrowd is the #1 crowdsourced security platform. More enterprise organisations trust Bugcrowd to manage their bug bounty, vulnerability disclosure, and next-gen pen test programs. By combining the largest, most experienced triage team with the most trusted hackers around the world, Bugcrowd generates better results, reduces risk through remediation advice, and empowers organisations to release secure products to market faster — with no hidden fees. 

Michelle Dailey
Bugcrowd, Inc.
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
