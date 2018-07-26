Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Building & Executing Strategy In A Complex Market The Focus Of New Edition Of OPEN MINDS Circle Management Newsletter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 05:02am CEST

Gettysburg, PA, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS just released the strategic planning edition of their management newsletter, The OPEN MINDS Management Newsletter, The Strategic Planning Edition: How To Build A Complex Plan For A Complex Market. This edition is a ‘how guide’ to strategic planning for health and human service organizations serving complex consumers.


“Planning in stable markets is relatively easy. Chaotic, complex markets – and recent disruptive developments, like technology and value-based reimbursement – have changed what works best in developing strategy. As a result, the strategic planning model used by our team has changed significantly over the past decade,” said OPEN MINDSChief Executive Officer, Monica E. Oss. “In this issue, we provide a step-by-step outline to the new ‘best practice’ in strategy development.”

This special issue provides an overview of the issues shaping strategy development for organizations that serve complex consumers is available in the overview article by Ms. Oss, The Strategic Planning Edition: Going From Strategy To Successas well as an article that provides a ‘how to’ guide to strategic planning, Building & Executing Strategy In A Complex Market-A Three-Phase Best Practice Model For Success. The issue also includes executive perspectives on strategy development:

Learn more about becoming an OPEN MINDS Circle member online at www.openminds.com/memberships.

For additional questions and inquiries, please contact Sarah C. Threnhauser, Executive Vice President, OPEN MINDS at 717-334-1329 or [email protected]

 

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence and strategic advisory firm focused on the sectors of the health and human service field serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 175+ associates provide market insights and innovative management solutions designed to improve operational and strategic performance. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Tim Snyder
OPEN MINDS
7173341329
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:05aEVERCHINA INTL : Poll result of general meeting held on 26 july 2018 in relation to the major and connected transaction
PU
12:01aNIKE : Feng Chen Wang Selects MENAJI for New York Men's Fashion Week
AQ
12:01aFura to Acquire Additional Ruby Licence in Mozambique
GL
12:01aOpt-In Video Advertising is Preferred Ad Choice for Consumers According to New Nationwide Survey; Adoption May Deter Ad Blocking
BU
07/26NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Margot Faraci appointed Customer Executive, NAB
PU
07/25BLUE STAR ADISSEO : 2018-021 Announcement of Resolutions for the 12th Meeting of the 6th Session of the Board of Supervisors
PU
07/25SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : SHKP-Kwoks’ Foundation and Chongqing University establish a new scholarship scheme to help financially disadvantaged students in the west of the country
PU
07/25VARD : Dealings Disclosure Announcement
PU
07/25PETRON MALAYSIA REFINING&MARKETING BHD : Fuel prices effective 12.01 a.m. on july 26 2018
PU
07/25Alligator Energy Ltd First Piedmont Assays Confirm Significant Ni Co Mineralisation with Grades up to 2.5% Ni and 0.17% Co.
AW
Latest news "Companies"