Building & Executing Strategy In A Complex Market The Focus Of New Edition Of OPEN MINDS Circle Management Newsletter

Gettysburg, PA, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS just released the strategic planning edition of their management newsletter, The OPEN MINDS Management Newsletter, The Strategic Planning Edition: How To Build A Complex Plan For A Complex Market. This edition is a ‘how guide’ to strategic planning for health and human service organizations serving complex consumers.



“Planning in stable markets is relatively easy. Chaotic, complex markets – and recent disruptive developments, like technology and value-based reimbursement – have changed what works best in developing strategy. As a result, the strategic planning model used by our team has changed significantly over the past decade,” said OPEN MINDSChief Executive Officer, Monica E. Oss. “In this issue, we provide a step-by-step outline to the new ‘best practice’ in strategy development.”

This special issue provides an overview of the issues shaping strategy development for organizations that serve complex consumers is available in the overview article by Ms. Oss, The Strategic Planning Edition: Going From Strategy To Success, as well as an article that provides a ‘how to’ guide to strategic planning, Building & Executing Strategy In A Complex Market-A Three-Phase Best Practice Model For Success. The issue also includes executive perspectives on strategy development:

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence and strategic advisory firm focused on the sectors of the health and human service field serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 175+ associates provide market insights and innovative management solutions designed to improve operational and strategic performance. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

