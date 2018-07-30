Built Brings on Fieldwire to Achieve Greater Productivity in Field

Fieldwire,
a leading construction field management solution, announced today that Built,
one of Australia’s largest and fastest growing private construction
groups, has chosen Fieldwire’s platform to drive productivity across
their projects.
Built’s decision to standardize on Fieldwire comes after a thorough
process of trying and testing multiple platforms across various use
cases and projects over two years. Built is seeking to equip their
project teams, subcontractors, and partners with purpose-built mobile
tools around plan viewing, document sharing, and labor coordination.
Fieldwire was selected for its ability to combine those multiple needs
into one easy-to-use platform.
“The construction industry has been slow to digitize, but at Built we’re
looking to lead the way to reshape the future of the industry by
adopting and developing leading technology that allows us to work
better, smarter, and faster,” said Brett Mason, Built’s Managing
Director. “Fieldwire does more than simply remove paper from our
jobsites, it frees up our teams and partners to be more mobile and helps
them to collaborate and problem solve together on site.”
Since establishment over two decades ago, the $1.4 billion tier 1
contractor has grown exponentially, handling everything from $400+
million new construction projects to high-end retail fit-outs for world
leading luxury brands and complex refurbishments of iconic buildings.
Built has a 70% repeat client record and is known for their commitment
to partnering with clients, subcontractors, suppliers, and project
stakeholders.
Built already leveraged Fieldwire’s solution by integrating it with
other parts of its technology stack including Dropbox
and Aconex on projects such as a commercial office tower, Barrack
Place, in central Sydney and Parramatta
Square, one of Australia’s largest urban regeneration projects.
“Fieldwire’s ability to integrate effectively with other technology
partners was a critical factor in our decision,” said Sujeet Rana,
Built’s Chief Digital Officer (CDO). “We are always looking for
best-of-breed solutions that fit easily into our broader ecosystem
allowing us to create a seamless experience for our team members. We see
this as key to the future of building efficiency in our industry.”
With the addition of Built, Fieldwire continues to expand its
international footprint.
“We are excited to count Built as one of our enterprise customers,” said
Yves Frinault, Fieldwire’s CEO. “Built’s decision to standardize on one
solution across their portfolio will fuel continued innovation based on
customer feedback.”
About Fieldwire:
Fieldwire is a field management platform with a focus on jobsite
coordination. With its easy-to-use mobile application, Fieldwire
connects the project team — from subcontractors’ foremen to the general
contractor’s project manager — enabling efficient and real-time
information sharing. Used on over 200,000 projects worldwide, Fieldwire
has saved customers millions of dollars by powering clear and efficient
communication between the field and office staff.
