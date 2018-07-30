Built Brings on Fieldwire to Achieve Greater Productivity in Field

Fieldwire, a leading construction field management solution, announced today that Built, one of Australia’s largest and fastest growing private construction groups, has chosen Fieldwire’s platform to drive productivity across their projects.

Built’s decision to standardize on Fieldwire comes after a thorough process of trying and testing multiple platforms across various use cases and projects over two years. Built is seeking to equip their project teams, subcontractors, and partners with purpose-built mobile tools around plan viewing, document sharing, and labor coordination. Fieldwire was selected for its ability to combine those multiple needs into one easy-to-use platform.

“The construction industry has been slow to digitize, but at Built we’re looking to lead the way to reshape the future of the industry by adopting and developing leading technology that allows us to work better, smarter, and faster,” said Brett Mason, Built’s Managing Director. “Fieldwire does more than simply remove paper from our jobsites, it frees up our teams and partners to be more mobile and helps them to collaborate and problem solve together on site.”

Since establishment over two decades ago, the $1.4 billion tier 1 contractor has grown exponentially, handling everything from $400+ million new construction projects to high-end retail fit-outs for world leading luxury brands and complex refurbishments of iconic buildings. Built has a 70% repeat client record and is known for their commitment to partnering with clients, subcontractors, suppliers, and project stakeholders.

Built already leveraged Fieldwire’s solution by integrating it with other parts of its technology stack including Dropbox and Aconex on projects such as a commercial office tower, Barrack Place, in central Sydney and Parramatta Square, one of Australia’s largest urban regeneration projects.

“Fieldwire’s ability to integrate effectively with other technology partners was a critical factor in our decision,” said Sujeet Rana, Built’s Chief Digital Officer (CDO). “We are always looking for best-of-breed solutions that fit easily into our broader ecosystem allowing us to create a seamless experience for our team members. We see this as key to the future of building efficiency in our industry.”

With the addition of Built, Fieldwire continues to expand its international footprint.

“We are excited to count Built as one of our enterprise customers,” said Yves Frinault, Fieldwire’s CEO. “Built’s decision to standardize on one solution across their portfolio will fuel continued innovation based on customer feedback.”

Fieldwire is a field management platform with a focus on jobsite coordination. With its easy-to-use mobile application, Fieldwire connects the project team — from subcontractors’ foremen to the general contractor’s project manager — enabling efficient and real-time information sharing. Used on over 200,000 projects worldwide, Fieldwire has saved customers millions of dollars by powering clear and efficient communication between the field and office staff.

