Bulletproof : AC3 & BULLETPROOF ARE FINALISTS IN THE 2018 ARN INNOVATION AWARDS!

AC3 and Bulletproof are excited and honoured to be announced as finalists in the ARN Innovation Awards 2018. The awards recognise, celebrate and reward excellence in the Australian technology market. Open to partners, vendors and distributors, the awards are judged by over 170 industry professionals who are looking for organisations who excel in creativity, innovation and excellence.

AC3 is a finalist in the Customer Value category. This award recognises partners for transforming the inner workings of a customer through technology. The winner must have delivered on the objectives of the customer through either emerging or existing technologies, resulting in tangible business benefits as a result.

Bulletproof is a finalist in the Emerging Technology - Digital Transformation category. This award recognises the partner that has delivered on the promise of digital transformation in the context of the customer. The winner will have transformed the business of a customer through adopting a digital-centric approach, delivering on key end-user requirements outcomes in the process.

Simon Xistouris, CEO of both businesses, has said 'it's great to be named as a finalist for another year. This year we've been recognised in two categories that really capture what our business is all about; digital transformation and adding value to our customers. This kind of recognition is a testament to the hard work and quality of our people, who are dedicated to achieving wins for our customers. Our people are the engine of our business and it's great to be surrounded by such talent. We're looking forward to celebrating at the event in September. Good luck to all the finalists'.

Check out the full list of finalists here.