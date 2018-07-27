Bureau of Reclamation : Reclamation signs environmental documents on City of Hayward Recycled Water project

Media Contact: Erin Curtis, 9169785100, [email protected]



For Release: July 26, 2018

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Bureau of Reclamation signed a Finding of No Significant Impact for the construction of tertiary treatment facilities at the City's Water Pollution Control Facility to treat a peak flow of 0.5 million gallons per day, the installation of a one-million-gallon storage tank and pump station, and distribution pipelines to connect to customers. The project would deliver an estimated 290 acre-feet per year of recycled water to 24-to-40 customers within the City. The project falls under Reclamation's Title XVI Water Reclamation and Reuse Program.

The FONSI and supporting Environmental Assessment were prepared in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act and are available at https://www.usbr.gov/mp/nepa/nepa_projdetails.cfm?Project_ID=33621.

For additional information or to request a copy of the documents, please contact Jamie LeFevre at 916-978-5035 (TTY 800-877-8339) or [email protected]

# # #

