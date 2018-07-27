Log in
Bureau of Reclamation : Reclamation signs environmental documents on City of Hayward Recycled Water project

07/27/2018

Media Contact: Erin Curtis, 9169785100, [email protected]

For Release: July 26, 2018

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Bureau of Reclamation signed a Finding of No Significant Impact for the construction of tertiary treatment facilities at the City's Water Pollution Control Facility to treat a peak flow of 0.5 million gallons per day, the installation of a one-million-gallon storage tank and pump station, and distribution pipelines to connect to customers. The project would deliver an estimated 290 acre-feet per year of recycled water to 24-to-40 customers within the City. The project falls under Reclamation's Title XVI Water Reclamation and Reuse Program.

The FONSI and supporting Environmental Assessment were prepared in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act and are available at https://www.usbr.gov/mp/nepa/nepa_projdetails.cfm?Project_ID=33621.

For additional information or to request a copy of the documents, please contact Jamie LeFevre at 916-978-5035 (TTY 800-877-8339) or [email protected]

# # #

Reclamation is the largest wholesale water supplier in the United States, and the nation's second largest producer of hydroelectric power. Its facilities also provide substantial flood control, recreation, and fish and wildlife benefits. Visit our website at https://www.usbr.gov and follow us on Twitter @USBR.

Bureau of Reclamation published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 23:31:08 UTC
