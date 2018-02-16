Burlington County NJ : NO CHANGE in Recycling Schedule for Week of Presidents Day 2018

NO CHANGE in Recycling Schedule for Week of Presidents Day 2018

Recycling will be collectedon Presidents Day Monday February 19th, 2018.

In the event of windy days, or snow storms, consider holding your recyclables until next collection or take to your municipal recycling dropoff. The normal schedule is below.

Bordentown City, Bordentown Twp., Chesterfield, Fieldsboro, Florence, Mansfield - Recycle Monday, Feb. 19th

Medford Lakes, Medford Twp., Shamong - Recycle Tuesday, Feb. 20th

Delran, Moorestown, Riverside - Recycle Wednesday, Feb. 21st

Beverly, Delanco, Edgewater Park, Willingboro - Recycle Thursday, Feb. 22nd

Burlington City, Burlington Twp., Springfield, Westampton- Recycle Friday, Feb. 23rd

For more information call the Recycling Hotline at 609-267-6889 or email: [email protected]

If you have a smartphone try our free app called 'Recycle Coach' that can be downloaded from your app store. You can get reminders and alerts for events such as paper shredding via email or text. You can also view your town's recycling schedule and find out what items to recycle and even report collection problems.

No smartphone? No problem. Enjoy the PC/Laptop friendly version! Visit http://www.co.burlington.nj.us/345/Recycling to get started!

Questions? Email [email protected] or call 609-499-1001 ext. 266