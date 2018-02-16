Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Burlington County NJ : NO CHANGE in Recycling Schedule for Week of Presidents Day 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/16/2018 | 11:51pm CET

NO CHANGE in Recycling Schedule for Week of Presidents Day 2018

Recycling will be collectedon Presidents Day Monday February 19th, 2018.

In the event of windy days, or snow storms, consider holding your recyclables until next collection or take to your municipal recycling dropoff. The normal schedule is below.

Bordentown City, Bordentown Twp., Chesterfield, Fieldsboro, Florence, Mansfield - Recycle Monday, Feb. 19th

Medford Lakes, Medford Twp., Shamong - Recycle Tuesday, Feb. 20th

Delran, Moorestown, Riverside - Recycle Wednesday, Feb. 21st

Beverly, Delanco, Edgewater Park, Willingboro - Recycle Thursday, Feb. 22nd

Burlington City, Burlington Twp., Springfield, Westampton- Recycle Friday, Feb. 23rd

For more information call the Recycling Hotline at 609-267-6889 or email: [email protected]

If you have a smartphone try our free app called 'Recycle Coach' that can be downloaded from your app store. You can get reminders and alerts for events such as paper shredding via email or text. You can also view your town's recycling schedule and find out what items to recycle and even report collection problems.

No smartphone? No problem. Enjoy the PC/Laptop friendly version! Visit http://www.co.burlington.nj.us/345/Recycling to get started!

Questions? Email [email protected] or call 609-499-1001 ext. 266

Burlington County, NJ published this content on 16 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2018 22:50:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/16HEIDI HEITKAMP : Heitkamp Announces Major Federal Investment in Carbon Capture Research & Development
PU
02/16DPS NORTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY : Caledonia CI Inmate Captured Friday Morning in Rocky Mount
PU
02/16CITY OF LAFAYETTE CA : The Weekly Roundup
PU
02/16OEC OREGON ENVIRONMENTAL COUNCIL : Air quality action in Salem
PU
02/16U S SENATE COMMITTEE ON ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOUR : Cantwell Introduces New Comprehensive Energy Legislation
PU
02/16NDFB NORTH DAKOTA FARM BUREAU : Curiosity fuels successful ethanol tour
PU
02/16AMLI RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES TRUST : 10 Eastside Austin Date Ideas
PU
02/16WORLD BANK : Continued Reforms to Moldova’s Education System Will Help Create Jobs, Improve People’s Lives
PU
02/16WORLD BANK : Moldova Education Reform Project Additional Financing
PU
02/16BILL PASCRELL JR : Pascrell, Neal Statements on the Trump Administration’s Steel and Aluminum Tariff Recommendations
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MIDDLEBY CORP : MIDDLEBY : Acquires Hinds-Bock Corporation
2AUTOZONE : AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 27, 2018
3JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION : JETBLUE AIRWAYS : to Webcast Presentation at the Barclays Industrial Select Conf..
4EQ INC : EQ INC. : Announces Financing of $1,534,000 of Non-Convertible Secured Promissory Notes and Issuance ..
5DURAN VENTURES INC DUP : DURAN VENTURES DUP : Announces Early Warning Report

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.