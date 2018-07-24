Business Figures for the First Half of 2018: Sartorius Stedim Biotech Records Double-Digit Growth in Sales and Profit

Regulatory News:
Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB)(Paris:DIM), a leading partner of the
biopharma industry, has continued on the growth track, delivering
double-digit increases in sales revenue and earnings in the first half
of 2018.
“Especially the second quarter came in somewhat ahead of our initial
expectations,” said Joachim Kreuzburg, Chairman of the Board and Chief
Executive Officer. “This dynamic performance was broad-based, with both
single-use products and equipment contributing to growth. In view of our
strong order intake, we expect that this momentum will continue on into
the second half, and therefore raise our forecast for the full year.”
Business development of the Group
In the first half of 2018, sales revenue rose by 11.1% in constant
currencies (reported: +7.3%) from 545.9 million euros to 585.7 million
euros. Growth was largely achieved organically, while consolidation of
Umetrics that was acquired in April 2017 contributed around 1 percentage
point to growth. Order intake increased by 11.8% in the same period and
included some larger equipment projects.
Regionally, the Americas recorded the highest increase in sales, up
15.3% to 202.0 million euros, relative to a rather low year-earlier
revenue base that was impacted by some temporary dampening effects. The
EMEA2) region achieved a gain of 9.1% to 252.1 million euros,
while Asia|Pacific sales rose 8.9% to 131.6 million euros against high
previous-year comparables. (All regional growth rates in constant
currencies.)
Earnings in the reporting period also increased substantially: Despite
unfavorable currency effects, underlying EBITDA1) was up by
11.1%, primarily due to economies of scale, from 146.5 million euros to
162.8 million euros. The respective margin rose year over year from
26.8% to 27.8%. Relevant net profit3) for the Group increased
overproportionately by 16.4% from 89.1 million euros to 103.7 million
euros. This corresponds to earnings per share of 1.12 euros (H1 2017:
0.97 euros).
The company's key financial indicators remained at robust levels. At the
end of the reporting period, the company's equity ratio was 61.5% and
its ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA stood at 0.5 (Dec. 31, 2017:
62.6% and 0.4, resp.). The ratio of capital expenditures relative to
sales (CAPEX) in the first half of 2018 rose to 15.9%. Investing
activities focused on expansion of the plants in Yauco, Puerto Rico, and
in Goettingen, Germany. In addition, SSB acquired software-related
assets from Sartorius AG, which led to a temporary peak in SSB’s CAPEX
ratio that is expected to decrease to projected levels in the second
half of the year.
As of the reporting date on June 30, 2018, Sartorius Stedim Biotech
employed 5,310 people worldwide, 218 more than as of December 31, 2017
(around +4.3%).
2018 guidance revised upward
In view of positive business development and strong order intake in the
first half of 2018, management has raised its forecast for the full
year: In constant currencies, sales revenue is now anticipated to
increase by about 11% to 14% versus previous guidance of 7% to 10%.
SSB’s underlying EBITDA margin is now projected to reach around 28.0%,
up from the prior-year figure of 27.3% (previous guidance +0.5
percentage points).
All forecasts are based on constant currencies. Due to the latest
foreign exchange developments, the results reported in actual currencies
may differ. We will explain the particular effects in the course of 2018.
1) Sartorius uses underlying EBITDA (earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted for
extraordinary items) as the key profitability indicator
2) EMEA = Europe | Middle East | Africa
3) After non-controlling interest, adjusted for extraordinary
items and non-cash amortization, as well as based on the normalized
financial result and corresponding tax effects
This press release contains statements about the future development of
the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group. We cannot guarantee that the content
of these statements will actually apply because these statements are
based upon assumptions and estimates that harbor certain risks and
uncertainties.
Conference call
Joachim Kreuzburg, Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Sartorius Stedim
Biotech Group, will discuss the company’s results with analysts and
investors on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at 3:30 p.m. Central European Time
Alternatively, you can dial into the teleconference, without
registering, at:
Current image files
Joachim Kreuzburg, CEO and Chairman of the Board
Sartorius products used in the manufacture of medications
Upcoming financial dates
October 23, 2018 Publication of nine-month figures (January to September
2018)
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international supplier of products
and services that enable the biopharmaceutical industry to develop and
manufacture drugs safely and efficiently. As a total solutions provider,
Sartorius Stedim Biotech offers a portfolio covering nearly all steps of
biopharmaceutical manufacture. The company focuses on single-use
technologies and value-added services to meet the rapidly changing
technology requirements of the industry it serves. Headquartered in
Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of
Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe,
North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies,
Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. In 2017, the company
employed approx. 5,100 people, and earned sales revenue of €1,081.0
million.
Key performance indicators for the first half of 2018
|
€ in millions unless
otherwise specified
|
|
6 months
2018
|
|
6 months
20171)
|
|
∆ in %
reported
|
|
∆ % in
cc2)
|
|
Sales revenue
|
|
585.7
|
|
545.9
|
|
7.3
|
|
11.1
|
|
EMEA3)
|
|
252.1
|
|
232.4
|
|
8.5
|
|
9.1
|
|
Americas3)
|
|
202.0
|
|
187.1
|
|
7.9
|
|
15.3
|
|
Asia | Pacific3)
|
|
131.6
|
|
126.4
|
|
4.1
|
|
8.9
|
|
Order intake
|
|
630.1
|
|
583.0
|
|
8.1
|
|
11.8
|
|
EBITDA4)
|
|
162.8
|
|
146.5
|
|
11.1
|
|
|
|
EBITDA margin4) in %
|
|
27.8
|
|
26.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit5)
|
|
103.7
|
|
89.1
|
|
16.4
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share5) in €
|
|
1.12
|
|
0.97
|
|
16.4
|
|
|
1) Data slightly adjusted due to finalization of purchase
price allocation of the acquisition of Umetrics (now: Sartorius Stedim
Data Analytics AB)
2) cc = in constant currencies
3) According to customers’ location
4) Underlying EBITDA = earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization, and adjusted for extraordinary items
5) Underlying net profit = net profit after non-controlling
interest; adjusted for extraordinary items and non-cash amortization, as
well as based on a normalized financial result and tax rate
