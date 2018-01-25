CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, January 20, the Butterfly Effect of Golf non-profit held their Second Annual Night of the Scholars Banquet in Downtown Clearwater’s Fort Harrison, the Church of Scientology’s International Religious Retreat. All funds raised were put toward a college scholarship endowment fund with the Hillsborough Community College Foundation.



“This night was one to remember,” said Mr. Robert Dooley, the Butterfly Effect of Golf’s Founder and CEO.

The event featured a performance by guest singers Joanne Andrews and Stacey Francis, contestant on X-Factor in 2011, who sang Purple Rain by Prince.

Mr. Dylan Pires, the Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology in Clearwater, opened up the event with a welcome to the Fort Harrison and how non-profit organizations in the community are helping to make a difference.

The MC for the evening was Mr. Darrell Robertson, the Vice President and Chief Relationship Officer of New York Life Insurance Company. He gave an explanation of what the Butterfly Effect of Golf does for the community and introduced each guest speaker.

Guest speakers included Selina Lewis, Young Magnet Academy Charter School; representatives of the “Lite Wing” drone company; Lina Young-Green, President of Tampa Heights Junior Civic Association; Sonja Jordan of Miracles Outreach non-profit; and Patricia Robinson, President of the Board of Directors for the Butterfly Effect of Golf.

Mr. Robert Dooley thanked everyone for their support. He spoke about his organization and what they have accomplished within the past year. Mr. Dooley emphasized how community organizations need to work together in order to really change the situations going on in the world today.

Afterwards, the guests hit the dance floor with music and dancing for the rest of the evening.

For more information about holding your own event in the Fort Harrison, please contact Dylan Pires at (727) 467-6860 or email [email protected]

The Fort Harrison Religious Retreat:

Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison in Downtown Clearwater has been the home for many community events and charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison’s current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since a top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard, and incorporated in 1954. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.

