C-Bond Systems Conducts Successful Demonstration of its C-Bond II Ballistic-Resistant Film System for School Safety and Receives Coverage from NBC and ABC News in Broward County, Florida

HOUSTON, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC:CBNT), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens brittle materials, announced today it conducted a successful live demonstration in Broward County, FL of its C-Bond II Ballistic-Resistant Film System for improved school safety, which was covered by NBC and ABC Miami affiliates. The NBC6 story can be viewed here.



C-Bond II is a Ballistic-Resistant Film System that increases the structural integrity of glass through nanotechnology. The C-Bond II system consists of the patented C-Bond glass strengthening technology, which increases glass strength and flexibility by chemically bonding to the defects randomly distributed on the glass surface, and a private-label security film.

During the presentation, different pieces of glass, which includes hurricane glass, treated with the C-Bond II system were shot at with a handgun and an AR-15 rifle, neither of which were able to penetrate the glass.

The Company is also conducting a live demonstration of its C-Bond II technology today in Houston, TX.

“Our live demonstration of the effectiveness of the C-Bond II Ballistic-Resistant Film System enabled us to show attendees, who ranged from legislators, school safety officials, parents and others, how our technology could make a major difference in the safety of schools and other facilities,” stated Scott R. Silverman, the Company’s Chairman and CEO.”

C-Bond II is validated to provide NIJ Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and UL 752 ballistic-resistant protection by a third-party laboratory. It is installed at more than 70 schools across the U.S. and other high-security facilities.

C-Bond’s glass strengthening technology is protected by 23 patents and patent pending applications. The C-Bond solution increases the mechanical properties of the window glass unit, enabling the glass to dissipate higher energy by targeting and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects that are randomly distributed naturally on the glass surface. These surface imperfections weaken the glass composite structure and initiate failures. C-Bond chemically bonds to the defects increasing both strength and flexibility.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an advanced nanotechnology company and sole owner, developer and manufacturer of the patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is the ONLY patent-protected nanotechnology product that is scientifically tested and commercially proven to significantly increase the strength, safety and performance levels of glass and window film products. For more information visit us at www.cbondsystems.com, on Facebook, or Twitter.

