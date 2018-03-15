/C O R R E C T I O N -- Virtuos/

In the news release, Virtuos Raises $15M and Sets Up New HQ and R&D Center in Singapore, issued 14-Mar-2018 by Virtuos over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that [a paragraph is missing] after the [fourth] paragraph, the paragraph should be ["We are delighted to join a successful team of talents, laser-focused on delivering value to the most demanding names in the $100+ billion gaming industry" said Guy d'Auriol, co-founder of Leitmotiv Private Equity and Chairman of 3D Capital Partners. "We look forward to contributing our entrepreneurial and financial expertise to their ambitious development plan".]" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Virtuos Raises $15M and Sets Up New HQ and R&D Center in Singapore

The move consolidates Virtuos' position as a global leader in 3D game production and sets the stage for further growth

SINGAPORE, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuos, a leading video game content production company specializing in game development and AAA "Triple A" 3D art production for console and mobile titles, has announced the successful completion of a USD 15 million funding round, plus the set-up of a new headquarters and R&D center in Singapore.

Virtuos' capital increase was led by new investor 3D Capital Partners, a JV partnership between French investment holding Enthéos and Hong-Kong-based Leitmotiv Private Equity. Gilles Langourieux remains the majority owner of the company, with the balance shared between Virtuos' managers, 3D Capital Partners and long term investor Xuhui Venture Capital.

"The video game development industry is maturing and so is Virtuos. Today we can handle the increasingly complex in-game experience demanded by players on a growing and increasingly powerful range of platforms," said Gilles Langourieux, CEO of Virtuos. "The company's new structure, expanded funding, and R&D center in Singapore will ensure that we stay at the forefront of game technology innovation and continue to be the ideal partner for studios that are developing blockbuster games."

Combined with additional bank financing, the new round of equity funding will support Virtuos in its next phase of accelerated growth and finance its buy-and-build strategy across different geographies. Together with the expansion of existing studios, a policy of acquiring and developing complementary businesses will see the business double in size within the next three years, expanding its current capabilities and scaling its ability to deliver high value-added services.

"We are delighted to join a successful team of talents, laser-focused on delivering value to the most demanding names in the $100+ billion gaming industry" said Guy d'Auriol, co-founder of Leitmotiv Private Equity and Chairman of 3D Capital Partners. "We look forward to contributing our entrepreneurial and financial expertise to their ambitious development plan".

In anticipation of the company's next development phase, Virtuos recently set up its corporate headquarters in the city state of Singapore in order to benefit from the renowned pool of scientific and managerial talent. Near the new headquarters, Virtuos is establishing a new R&D Center in partnership with Singapore's Economic Development Board (EDB) to explore the latest computer graphics, rendering and production techniques. Virtuos plans to create 100 highly qualified jobs over the next 5 years in Singapore.

About Virtuos

Founded in 2004, Virtuos is a leading video game content production company with operations in China, Vietnam, Canada, France, Japan, Ireland and the United States. With 1,500 full-time professionals, Virtuos specializes in game development and AAA 3D art production for consoles and mobile titles, enabling its clients to generate additional revenue and achieve greater operational efficiency.

For close to 15 years, Virtuos has successfully delivered high quality content for over 1,100 projects and its clients include 18 of the top 20 digital entertainment companies worldwide. Recent projects have seen the development of many high profile titles such as the enhanced version of Rockstar's L.A. Noire on Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One and VR, as well as the remastering of Square Enix's 2006 hit Final Fantasy XII: the Zodiac Age for PS4, also available on Steam.

For more information, please visit www.virtuosgames.com.

About 3D Capital Partners

3D Capital Partner is a JV partnership between Enthéos and Leitmotiv Private Equity.

Enthéos is a Paris-based private equity holding investing in small to midcap companies with high potential, and led by French entrepreneurs and managers. Additional information is available on www.entheos-investissement.fr

Leitmotiv Private Equity is an investment firm headquartered in Hong-Kong, supporting high-growth businesses in Asia and Europe. Additional information is available on www.leitmotiv.hk

