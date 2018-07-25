C banner International : APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

Log in
APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

07/25/2018 | 03:13am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

C.banner International Holdings Limited ɷϵܓ਷ყછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1028)

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 11 July 2018 (the "Previous Announcement"). Unless defined herein or the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Previous Announcement.

It was mentioned in the Previous Announcement that the Board and its Audit Committee were looking for and appointing a new auditor. The Board hereby announces that Grant Thornton Hong Kong Limited has been appointed as the new auditor of the Company with effect from 25 July 2018 to fill the casual vacancy following the resignation of Deloitte and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

It was also mentioned in the Previous Announcement that Deloitte had resigned after taking into account various factors. According to the resignation letter of Deloitte, these factors included the professional risk associated with the audit, the level of audit fees and the available internal resources of Deloitte in the light of current work flows.

By order of the Board

C.banner International Holdings Limited

Chen Yixi

Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. CHEN Yixi, Mr. ZHAO Wei, Mr. HUO Li and Mr. YUAN Zhenhua; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. MIAO Bingwen; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. KWONG Wai Sun Wilson, Mr. LI Xindan, Mr. ZHANG Zhiyong and Mr. ZHENG Hongliang.

Disclaimer

C.banner International Holdings Limited published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 01:12:08 UTC
