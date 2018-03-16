Log in
CADWorx® Plant webinar March 29h to discuss piping design for pharmaceutical, food and beverage, water treatment and other specialized industries

03/16/2018 | 10:02pm CET

HOUSTON, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CADWorx & Analysis Solutions will host a webinar on March 29, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. CDT that will discuss greatly expanded and enhanced CADWorx Plant end type configurations for designing the specialized piping systems required for pharmaceutical, food and beverage, compressed air, water treatment and other non-energy industries. The webinar will demonstrate how to configure custom end types for accurate modeling, Isogen for accurate isometric drawings and other related deliverables. The webinar leader will be Werner Theron, CAD applications manager for Chempute Software, a CADWorx & Analysis Solutions Global Network Partner.

For more information about the webinar, visit http://coade.typepad.com/coadeinsider/2018/02/end-types-alt-ind.html. To register for the webinar, visit http://forms.hexagonppm.com/20180329-CADWorx-Webinar.

For more information about CADWorx, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/3d-product-family/cadworx. For information about analysis products, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/analysis-product-family.

About CADWorx & Analysis Solutions
CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Hexagon PPM. It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx®, for plant design; CAESAR II®, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite®, for pressure vessel analysis; and GT STRUDL®, for structural analysis.

Hexagon PPM is the world’s leading provider of asset life cycle solutions for design, construction, and operation of industrial facilities. By transforming unstructured information into a smart digital asset, our clients are empowered to visualize, build, and manage structures and facilities of all complexities, ensuring safe and efficient operation throughout the entire life cycle.

PPM is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; http://hexagon.com/), a leading global provider of information technology solutions that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial landscapes.

© 2018 Hexagon AB and/or its subsidiaries and affiliates. All rights reserved.

Contact
Gary Carson
+1.713.668.8550
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
