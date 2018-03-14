Log in
CAESAR II® webinar March 27th to discuss how to resolve non-convergence when modeling nonlinear restraint conditions

03/14/2018 | 08:39am CET

HOUSTON, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CADWorx & Analysis Solutions will host a CAESAR II webinar on March 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. CDT that will discuss how to address failure-to-launch due to non-convergence with applied loads when modeling nonlinear restraint conditions such as liftoff loads, gaps, restraints and friction. The webinar will demonstrate a solution for these types of situations that cannot be resolved using the F=KX approach common is most pipe stress analysis programs. The webinar leader will be David Diehl, executive technical director of CADWorx & Analysis Solutions Training at Hexagon PPM.

For more information about the webinar, visit http://coade.typepad.com/coadeinsider/2018/02/caesar-ii-webinar-failure-to-launch-resolving-non-convergence-in-caesar-ii.html. To register for the webinar, visit http://icas.intergraph.com/20180322-CAESARIIWebinar-ResolvingNon-convergence.

For information on CAESAR II and other analysis products, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/analysis-product-family. For more information about CADWorx, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/3d-product-family/cadworx.

About CADWorx & Analysis Solutions 
CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Hexagon PPM. It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx®, for plant design; CAESAR II®, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite®, for pressure vessel analysis; and GT STRUDL®, for structural analysis.

Hexagon PPM is the world’s leading provider of asset life cycle solutions for design, construction, and operation of industrial facilities. By transforming unstructured information into a smart digital asset, our clients are empowered to visualize, build, and manage structures and facilities of all complexities, ensuring safe and efficient operation throughout the entire life cycle.

PPM is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; http://hexagon.com/), a leading global provider of information technology solutions that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial landscapes.

© 2018 Hexagon AB and/or its subsidiaries and affiliates. All rights reserved.

Contact 
Gary Carson 
+1.713.668.8550 
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
