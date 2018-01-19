CAPIS Capital Institutional Services : TGIF EU Close 1/19/2018

A solid end to the week in Europe as all of the major indices advanced and Germany lead with a gain exceeding 1%. With the exception of energy which was lower by more than 0.5%, the rest of the major sectors were green. Consumer discretionary and health care gained more than 1%. Volumes were higher by about 20% on a small expiry day.

Energy was lower due to gasoline and crude falling more than 1%. For starters, the IEA declared it sees 'explosive' growth in U.S. crude output. Then speculation started making the rounds that in order to stem the tide in rising non-OPEC production, OPEC may halt its production cuts early. A meeting is being held in Oman this weekend.

Reports surfaced that Unilever +1.6% was turning its eye towards U.K. soft drink maker Fevertree Drinks +9.8 %. Diageo +0.1% is another name in the frame.

Comments from Thyssenkrupp's +4.5% largest shareholder caused the stock to surge. Lars Forberg, a managing partner at Cevian Capital, indicated the company will successfully simplify its corporate structure to the benefit of shareholders.

AstraZeneca +1.25% received Japanese approval for its Lunparza Ovarian Cancer treatment.

The names we highlighted this morning ended the day as follows : BASF +1.6%, Remy Cointreau -2.3%, Dignity -49.8% and Carpetright -39.5%.

On the agenda for this weekend and Monday: As mentioned above, watch for headlines from the OPEC and partners meeting in Oman. Sunday, Germany's Social Democrats will hold a convention to decide if they will proceed with attempts to form a coalition with Chanc. Merkel's party. Monday, the BoJ begins its two day policy meeting. Keep an eye on reaction to Reliance Ind. results published after the local close. UBS, Netflix and Halliburton will be on the tape.

Have a great weekend.