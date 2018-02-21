CAPP Calls for Interoperable Health Information Technology Systems

Although 2009’s Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical
Health (HITECH) Act resulted in the widespread adoption of electronic
medical records by hospitals and physicians nationwide, the legislation
did not enable health care providers to share clinical information
necessary for meaningfully improving health outcomes and the patient
care experience.
According to “Moving the Needle on Interoperable Health Information
Technology,” the second in a three-part series of Implementing Health
System Improvement primers from the Council of Accountable Physician
Practices (CAPP), a coalition of visionary multi-specialty medical
groups and health systems, a patient- or consumer-centered view of HIT
is critical to advancing interoperability.
“We have the EHRs in place. Now it’s time to make sure they can talk to
each other and that when they do, they have something meaningful to
say,” says CAPP Chairman Dr. Stephen Parodi, executive vice president of
the Permanente Federation. “To be certain that the care we provide is as
well-coordinated, safe, efficient, and convenient for patients as
possible, we need real-time access to information about all the care
they receive.”
As the HITECH Act’s Meaningful Use Stage 3 implementation continues,
CAPP suggests that the framework for interoperability should move beyond
simplistic, one-size-fits-all electronic exchange requirements.
Policymakers should consider ways to make interoperability more
attractive for EHR vendors and data holders, while seeking solutions
from a wide range of industry leaders.
Additionally, clinical workflows can be improved by increasing EHR
automation to promote patient-friendly interfaces and the fluid exchange
of information. For systems to function, unique patient identifiers
should be established with strong privacy protections in mind.
The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology
has predicted that it may be 2024 before the nation’s HIT systems
achieve true interoperability; to get there, CAPP’s physician leaders
urge policymakers to keep interoperability at the forefront of the
health policy agenda.
About the Council of Accountable Physician Practices
The Council of Accountable Physician Practices (CAPP), an affiliate of
the AMGA Foundation, is a coalition of visionary medical group and
health system leaders. We believe that physicians working together,
backed by integrated services, systems, and data and technology, can
best shape and guide the way care is delivered so that the welfare of
the patient is always the primary focus. For more information, contact
CAPP at Accountablecaredoctors.org.
