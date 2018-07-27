Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CARICOM Caribbean Community : Barbados PM leads talks with CARICOM Secretariat on CSME

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 11:27pm CEST

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, the Lead Head of Government in the CARICOM Quasi-Cabinet with responsibility for the CARICOM Single Market and Economy, on Friday held the first of her planned monthly meeting with the CARICOM Secretariat, on the CSME.

The Secretariat's team for this meeting was led by Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque. Prime Minister Mottley was accompanied by Members of her Cabinet and other government officials.

Friday's discussions come ahead of a Meeting of the Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee on the CSME and of the Council for Finance and Planning to be held in Barbados in September. CARICOM Heads have also agreed to hold a Special Summit on the CSME in November in Trinidad and Tobago.

Disclaimer

CARICOM - Caribbean Community published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 21:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:01aSwiss financial firm to pay $10.25 million to avoid U.S. prosecution
RE
07/27SIA SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : House Leaders Call on Administration to Remove Semiconductor Tariffs
PU
07/27ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Human Trafficking ‘Takes Many Forms, Knows No Borders’, Secretary-General Says in Message for World Day
PU
07/27ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : Expect extended delays on I-17 north of Phoenix
PU
07/27U.S. Economy Grew at 4.1% Rate in Second Quarter -- Update
DJ
07/27Trump hails growth as one-offs and consumers boost economy
RE
07/27CARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Barbados PM leads talks with CARICOM Secretariat on CSME
PU
07/27EPI ECONOMIC POLICY INSTITUTE : Little in GDP data to indicate that economic growth has moved off the trend of the post-Great Recession recovery
PU
07/27UAW UNITED AUTO WORKERS : Vice President Dittes Visits Local 174 Members at GM’s Brownstown Battery Assembly
PU
07/27JOHN CULBERSON : Culberson Welcomes Perry to Houston’s Energy Corridor
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Dutch Chip Maker Is Back at Square One -- WSJ
2Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
3AMAZON.COM : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter warns fake account purge to keep erasing users, shares drop 19 percent
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Revenue Falls As It Sells Off Restaurants -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.