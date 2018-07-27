CARICOM Caribbean Community : Barbados PM leads talks with CARICOM Secretariat on CSME

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, the Lead Head of Government in the CARICOM Quasi-Cabinet with responsibility for the CARICOM Single Market and Economy, on Friday held the first of her planned monthly meeting with the CARICOM Secretariat, on the CSME.

The Secretariat's team for this meeting was led by Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque. Prime Minister Mottley was accompanied by Members of her Cabinet and other government officials.

Friday's discussions come ahead of a Meeting of the Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee on the CSME and of the Council for Finance and Planning to be held in Barbados in September. CARICOM Heads have also agreed to hold a Special Summit on the CSME in November in Trinidad and Tobago.