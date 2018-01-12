CARICOM Caribbean Community : Committee of Ambassadors holds Sixth Meeting

The CARICOM Committee of Ambassadors is continuing its role of providing strategic guidance to connect national and regional agendas in the integration architecture.

The Committee is today holding its Sixth Meeting at the CARICOM Secretariat in Georgetown, Guyana under the Chairmanship of Haiti's Ambassador to CARICOM, HE Noel Peterson.

Established in 2015 through an agreement by CARICOM Heads of Government at their 26th Intersessional Meeting in The Bahamas, the Committee, comprising Ambassadors accredited to CARICOM, supports the Community Council of Ministers, which is scheduled to meet in Guyana on Monday. The Committee works closely with the Organs and Bodies of the Community and the Secretariat to sustain an efficient system of consultations at the national and regional levels to advance the implementation of decisions.

The Committee today welcomed its two newest members, whose accreditation ceremony preceded the meeting - the Ambassador of Barbados to CARICOM HE Veronica Griffith and the Ambassador of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to CARICOM HE Allan Alexander.