Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

CARICOM Caribbean Community : Committee of Ambassadors holds Sixth Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/12/2018 | 06:24pm CET

The CARICOM Committee of Ambassadors is continuing its role of providing strategic guidance to connect national and regional agendas in the integration architecture.

The Committee is today holding its Sixth Meeting at the CARICOM Secretariat in Georgetown, Guyana under the Chairmanship of Haiti's Ambassador to CARICOM, HE Noel Peterson.

Established in 2015 through an agreement by CARICOM Heads of Government at their 26th Intersessional Meeting in The Bahamas, the Committee, comprising Ambassadors accredited to CARICOM, supports the Community Council of Ministers, which is scheduled to meet in Guyana on Monday. The Committee works closely with the Organs and Bodies of the Community and the Secretariat to sustain an efficient system of consultations at the national and regional levels to advance the implementation of decisions.

The Committee today welcomed its two newest members, whose accreditation ceremony preceded the meeting - the Ambassador of Barbados to CARICOM HE Veronica Griffith and the Ambassador of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to CARICOM HE Allan Alexander.

CARICOM - Caribbean Community published this content on 12 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2018 17:24:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:56p Oil adds to rally, heads for fourth week of gains
06:49p TOM MACARTHUR : Congressman MacArthur Speaks with Secretary Zinke about Oil Drilling off NJ’s Coast
06:44p Russia's Novak says to discuss possible exit from OPEC+ deal in Oman
06:44p GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Minister Morneau Announces Pre-Budget Consultations Wrap-up
06:43p TAKE FIVE : World markets themes for the week ahead
06:42p Atlanta Fed raises U.S. fourth quarter 2017 GDP view to 3.3 percent
06:42p Rising rents, healthcare costs boost underlying U.S. inflation
06:39p CITY OF RICHMOND VA : Richmond Gas Works Announces Increase in Purchased Gas Cost
06:39p MINISTRY OF PARKS CULTURE AND SPORT OF SASKATCHEW : KEVIN DUNN ANNOUNCED AS PROVINCE’S NEXT SASKATCHEWANDERER
06:36p U.S. Retail Sales Increased 0.4% in December -- Update
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Joins Asia-Tech Debt Rush With Its Biggest Bond Sale
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : WHAT THE OTHER PAPERS SAY THIS MORNING
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : shares slip after News Feed overhaul
4KONE OYJ : PRELIMINARY INFORMATION ON KONE'S 2017 FINANCIALS AND OUTLOOK FOR 2018: Q4 2017 sales was higher th..
5CARILLION : CARILLION : plunges on report administrators on standby

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.