CARICOM Caribbean Community : Haiti gearing up to host CARICOM Heads

Haiti is stepping up preparations to host the 29th Inter-Sessional Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government on the 26 - 27 February.

The organising Committee has posted welcoming banners at the airport and the Marriott Hotel in Port-au-Prince where the meeting will be held. The Ministery of Trade on Friday evening also hosted a well attended private sector Forum to discussion opportunities and challenges for Haiti's business relations with the rest of CARICOM.

The 29th Inter-Sessional begins at 9:00 on Monday morning with an Opening Session to be addressed by the CARICOM Chairman, President Jovenel Moise of Haiti, out-going Chairman, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell of Grenada and CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque.