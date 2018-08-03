Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CARICOM Caribbean Community : Pushing Regional Transportation issues at hemispheric meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 03:51pm CEST

CARICOM's Multilateral Air Services Agreement (MASA) was among matters presented to a meeting of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Directors of Civil Aviation, held this week in Ottawa, Canada.

CARICOM Secretariat's Head of the Transportation Unit, Dr. Pauline Yearwood delivered a presentation on 'Assistance towards the Finalization of the MASA'. This Agreement recognizes that the principal means of transport within CARICOM, particularly for persons, is by air, and that there are several airlines operating within the Region and between the Community and other parts of the world. Some of the airlines, such as Caribbean Airlines, and LIAT are also national airlines for some Member States. The Agreement points to the importance of all stakeholders operating by common rules.

Dr Yearwood was also expected to facilitate and participate in Meetings with CARICOM Member States. Eleven CARICOM Member States are part of the hemispheric body, which is a part of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO.) These are: Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago.

The Canada meeting was also expected to discuss the business plan for the ICAO 2010 - 2011 Triennium, the accountability report of the ICAO/NACC's 'No Country Left Behind Strategy', and global aviation needs, challenges and security implementation matters.

Disclaimer

CARICOM - Caribbean Community published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 13:50:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:56pTrump adviser Kudlow warns China after new tariffs announced
RE
03:56pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Anti-dumping Duty on the import of Specified Stainless Steel Products for providing relief to the Domestic Steel Industry
PU
03:56pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Notices for assessment/reassessment of income of old cases
PU
03:56pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : E-way Bill System
PU
03:56pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Deposits in Jan Dhan Accounts
PU
03:56pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Strategic Investment Fund under NIIF
PU
03:56pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Revenue from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) touched Rs. 7.19 lakh crore between August, 2017 and March, 2018
PU
03:56pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Growth of Life Insurance Sector
PU
03:52pBoE's Carney sees 'uncomfortably high' risk of no-deal Brexit
RE
03:51pCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Pushing Regional Transportation issues at hemispheric meeting
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HEINEKEN : Heineken Selling Chinese Operations to CR Beer
2Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Boosts Prices in China for Its U.S.-Made Cars -- WSJ
4TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC COMMON STOCK (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported earning..
5PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : PETS AT HOME : Q1 Trading Statement

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.