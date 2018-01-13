Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

CARICOM Caribbean Community : STATEMENT BY THE CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY (CARICOM) ON COMMENT MADE BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2018 | 05:49pm CET

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is deeply disturbed by reports about the use of derogatory and repulsive language by the President of the United States in respect of our Member State, Haiti, and other developing countries. CARICOM condemns in the strongest terms, the unenlightened views reportedly expressed.

Of additional concern, is this pattern of denigrating Haiti and its citizens in what seems to be a concerted attempt to perpetuate a negative narrative of the country. We are especially saddened that such narrative emerged around the time of the anniversary of the devastating 2010 earthquake which took so many lives of citizens in that country.

The Caribbean Community expresses its full support for the dignified statement of the Government of the Republic of Haiti in reaction to this highly offensive reference. It should be recalled that Haiti is the second democracy in the Western Hemisphere after the United States and that Haitians continue to contribute significantly in many spheres to the global community and particularly to the United States of America.

CARICOM therefore views this insult to the character of the countries named and their citizens as totally unacceptable.

CARICOM - Caribbean Community published this content on 13 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2018 16:49:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:26p Anti-Trump demonstrators march in Swiss capital
06:19p WFTU WORLD FEDERATION OF TRADE UNIONS : statement on the new accident in Pakistan
05:49p CARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Statement by the caribbean community (caricom) on comment made by the president of the united states of america
05:27p South Africa to target investment, graft under new ANC leader
05:19p AIER AMERICAN INSTITUTE FOR ECONOMIC RESEARCH : What Will Devaluation Mean To You?
04:24p GM's new Chevy Silverado bids for more U.S. pickup profits
03:50p South African protesters ransack H&M stores over "racist" ad
03:29p TEXAS A&M AGRILIFE EXTENSION SERVICE : Scholarships presented at 56th Blackland Income Growth Conference
03:14p CITY OF POTTSTOWN PA : “Code Blue” Cold Weather Declaration
02:59p EBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : supports France’s Urbasolar in Kazakhstan
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : MoneyGram shares jump on partnership with bitcoin-rival Ripple
2APPLE : HOUSE REPUBLICANS WANT ANSWERS ON APPLE THROTTLING OLDER IPHONE SPEEDS: letter
3Wells Fargo sees no end yet to sales scandal costs, gets tax boost
4ENBRIDGE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. : UPDATED: Red Lake Tribal Council votes against Enbridge land deal
5AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : CanniMed files $725 million lawsuit related to Aurora takeover bid

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.