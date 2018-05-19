Log in
CARICOM Caribbean Community : shares Cuba’s grief over tragic plane crash

05/19/2018 | 01:45am CEST

CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque on Friday sent a message of condolence to the President of Cuba His Excellency Miguel Díaz Canel in the wake of today's tragic plane crash in Havana.

The Secretary-General's message reads:

'The Caribbean Community expresses its condolences and its solidarity with the Government and People of the Republic of Cuba following the tragic crash of a plane carrying some 100 passengers shortly after takeoff from the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana on Friday, 18 May 2018.

The Caribbean Community extends its deepest sympathy to the families of the victims and its sincere wishes for the speedy recovery of those passengers who were injured during this unfortunate aviation accident.

The People of the Caribbean Community share the grief of the People of Cuba at this moment of national mourning.'

Disclaimer

CARICOM - Caribbean Community published this content on 18 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2018 23:44:08 UTC
