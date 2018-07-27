Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CBO Congressional Budget Office : H.R. 6207, Democratic Republic of the Congo Democracy and Accountability Act of 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 11:02pm CEST

H.R. 6207 would codify in law certain sanctions relating to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) that were imposed under executive orders. It would require the President to compile a list of senior DRC government officials and determine whether they should be sanctioned for engaging in human rights abuses, corruption, or the conflict in that country. The sanctions would include freezing assets held in the United States and prohibiting entry into the United States. The bill would require the President to report to the Congress on his decisions to impose those sanctions and to report on human rights abuses by, and corrupt practices of, DRC officials.

Implementing H.R. 6207 would increase administrative costs at the Department of State and the Department of the Treasury. Based on the costs of implementing similar sanctions and reporting requirements, CBO estimates that the costs of implementing the bill would total less than $500,000 each year and $1 million over the 2019-2023 period. That spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

Enacting H.R. 6207 would increase the number of people who would be denied visas by the Department of State and the number who would be subject to civil or criminal penalties. Most visa fees are retained by the department and spent without further appropriation, but some fees are deposited in the Treasury as revenues. Penalties also are recorded as revenues, and a portion of those penalties can be spent without further appropriation. Pay-as-you-go procedures apply to this bill because enacting it would affect direct spending and revenues by reducing the collection of visa fees. However, CBO expects H.R. 6207 would affect very few additional people and thus would have insignificant effects on both revenues and direct spending.

CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 6207 would not significantly increase net direct spending or on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2029.

H.R. 6207 contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 21:01:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:01aSwiss financial firm to pay $10.25 million to avoid U.S. prosecution
RE
07/27SIA SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : House Leaders Call on Administration to Remove Semiconductor Tariffs
PU
07/27ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Human Trafficking ‘Takes Many Forms, Knows No Borders’, Secretary-General Says in Message for World Day
PU
07/27ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : Expect extended delays on I-17 north of Phoenix
PU
07/27U.S. Economy Grew at 4.1% Rate in Second Quarter -- Update
DJ
07/27Trump hails growth as one-offs and consumers boost economy
RE
07/27CARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Barbados PM leads talks with CARICOM Secretariat on CSME
PU
07/27EPI ECONOMIC POLICY INSTITUTE : Little in GDP data to indicate that economic growth has moved off the trend of the post-Great Recession recovery
PU
07/27UAW UNITED AUTO WORKERS : Vice President Dittes Visits Local 174 Members at GM’s Brownstown Battery Assembly
PU
07/27JOHN CULBERSON : Culberson Welcomes Perry to Houston’s Energy Corridor
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MRCY, QCOM and ACAD
2CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC : CABLE CRACKDOWN: State Public Service Commission reverses approval of Charter-Tim..
3Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CBS Corporation - CBS
4NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Dutch Chip Maker Is Back at Square One -- WSJ
5Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.