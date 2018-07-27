CBO Congressional Budget Office : S. 2779, Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Amendment Act of 2018

S. 2779 would authorize the Administration to assist countries in identifying and recovering stolen public assets. Under other more general authorities, in 2017, the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Treasury provided roughly $1 million (through grants and cooperative agreements) to assist in the recovery of stolen public assets in more than 40 countries. On the basis of information from the Administration, CBO estimates that under this bill U.S. support for such activities would increase by less than $500,000 each year and by $2 million over the

2019-2023 period; such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

Enacting S. 2779 would not affect direct spending or revenues; therefore, pay-as-you-go procedures do not apply.

CBO estimates that enacting S. 2779 would not increase net direct spending or on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2029.

S. 2779 contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.