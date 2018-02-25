CCIC Saudi Council of Commercial and Industrial : CSC Secretary General and Denmark Ambassador Discuss Economic Relations

Log in
CSC Secretary General and Denmark Ambassador Discuss Economic Relations

02/25/2018 | 09:22am CET

Secretary General of the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) Dr. Saud Al Meshari received in his office HE the Ambassador of Denmark to Saudi Arabia, Ole Emil Moesby, where the two discussed ways to foster economic relations between the two countries.

Dr. Al Meshari noted the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries, stating that Denmark is one of the main trade partners to Saudi Arabia, and adding that it is importance for the business communities in the two countries to increase their efforts to foster these relations through delegation exchanges.

Al Meshari briefed his guest on the economic developments in the Kingdom post-Saudi Vision 2030, shedding light on the country's plans to instill significant reforms to facilitate bilateral trade relations with countries around the world, including Denmark, and increase local and foreign direct investments in various areas in the Kingdom.

For his part, the Danish Ambassador emphasized the importance of investment cooperation between the two countries, conveying the interest of the Danish leadership in this regard, especially considering the opportunities accompanying the Saudi Vision 2030, adding that Denmark seeks to attract more Saudi investments as it offers opportunities in large value-added projects, namely, in healthcare, foodstuffs and education.

The two sides discussed preparations for a Saudi business delegation visit to Denmark in the near future, as well as cooperation between the Saudi and Danish business communities to explore their respective investment opportunities and create strategic partnerships for the benefits of the two nations.

CCIC - Saudi Council of Commercial and Industrial Chambers published this content on 25 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2018 08:21:03 UTC.

