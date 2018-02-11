Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CCIC Saudi Council of Commercial and Industrial : South African Delegation Explore Saudi Vision 2030 Opportunities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2018 | 08:26am CET

The Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) hosted a meeting between a South African business delegation and Saudi businesspeople to discuss economic cooperation between the two countries in light of the Saudi Vision 2030.

The meeting, which was attended by the former Chairperson of the Saudi-South African Business Council, Sulaiman Al Othaim, and the South African Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, touched on cooperation in infrastructure, real estate development, agriculture, renewable energy, desalination and smart cities, among other areas.

Al Othaim noted the robust relations between Saudi Arabia and South Africa, stressing the significance of fostering partnership between the two countries business communities, and exploring opportunities in their respective markets, particularly in the mining sector. He described South Africa as an important market to Saudi investors, and encouraged South African investors to explore the promising opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

For his part, the South African Ambassador conveyed his country's keenness on fostering economic relations with the Kingdom, noting that several South African enterprises are interested in entering the Saudi market considering its vast investment opportunities post-Saudi Vision 2030, adding that South Africa possesses a large economy with an enormous metal wealth of gold and diamonds, in addition to its energy, agriculture, tourism, and industrial sectors. He touched on the incentivizing investment climate in South Africa and its laws, which foster the growth of joint investments, inviting Saudi businesspeople to visit the country and explore these opportunities firsthand.

The meeting included a number of presentations by the South African delegation on the current economic status in the country and the opportunities it offers in main sectors such as mining, tourism, and agriculture. In addition to the natural resources in South Africa, which are of steady interest to international enterprises, especially in regards to oil and gas.

CCIC - Saudi Council of Commercial and Industrial Chambers published this content on 11 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2018 07:25:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:15a IMF's Lagarde says market swings aren't worrying, but wants reforms
10:34a Top central bank researcher says PBOC should take greater role - Caixin
09:51a AGA RANGEMASTER : Stunning seaside shades from AGA make it a breeze to achieve the coastal look
09:41a MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UNITED ARAB EMI : His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and India’s Prime Minister witness signing of agreement, MoUs.
09:41a MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UNITED ARAB EMI : His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and India’s PM Witness Historic ADNOC Offshore Concession Agreement.
09:41a MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UNITED ARAB EMI : His Highness sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and India’s Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Ties and Regional, International Developments.
09:26a Japan government mulls promoting BOJ exec director Amamiya to deputy governor - media
08:56a GOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS : Announcement on the dust in the atmosphere of Cyprus
08:31a MINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 21 February 2018
08:26a CCIC SAUDI COUNCIL OF COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL : South African Delegation Explore Saudi Vision 2030 Opportunities
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Australia's big banks focus on job cuts as inquiry looms
2SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED : SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED : FAA investigating 2 malfunctions on Spirit Airli..
3China's multi-billion CPEC project under threat in Pakistan
4BSE LTD : BSE : Tough choice for foreign investors after Indian bourses rein in trading abroad
5ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Adv..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.