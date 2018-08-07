Log in
CEC Entertainment, Inc. : to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

08/07/2018 | 02:01am CEST

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CEC Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2018 after the market closes on Thursday, August 9, 2018.

The Company will host a conference call beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, August 10, 2018.  The call can be accessed by dialing (855) 743-8451 or (330) 968-0151 for international participants and conference code 1289744.

A replay of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. Central Time on August 10, 2018 through 11:00 pm Central Time on August 26, 2018. The replay of the call can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (404) 537-3406 for international participants and conference code 1289744.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events and, therefore, involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2018. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ from those anticipated, estimated or expected. The Company disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

About CEC Entertainment, Inc.
For 40 years, CEC Entertainment has served as the nationally recognized leader in family dining and entertainment with both its Chuck E. Cheese's and Peter Piper Pizza venues. As America's #1 place for birthdays, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid ®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese's helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check ®. As a strong advocate for its local communities Chuck E. Cheese's has donated more than $14 million to schools through its fundraising programs and supports its new national charity partner, Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Peter Piper Pizza, with its neighborhood pizzeria feel, features dining, entertainment and carryout. The solution to 'the family night out', Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering a food first, parent friendly experience that reconnects family and friends. As of July 1, 2018 the Company and its franchisees operated a system of 608 Chuck E. Cheese's and 147 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 14 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com and peterpiperpizza.com.

Investor Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:

Dale R. Black

Erin Gordon

EVP & CFO

Current Marketing

CEC Entertainment, Inc.

(312) 929-0514                   


(972) 258-4525

[email protected]


[email protected]

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cec-entertainment-inc-to-announce-second-quarter-2018-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-300692778.html

SOURCE CEC Entertainment, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
