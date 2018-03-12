CELEBRATE DANDY® CELERY’S CULINARY POTENTIAL FOR NATIONAL CELERY MONTH

Oviedo, Fla., March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The unmatched celery leader, Duda Farm Fresh Foods is excited to celebrate National Celery Month for the entire month of March to commemorate the beloved vegetable, sold under the Dandy® brand, with a promotion to inspire healthy recipes and snacking tips. In true Dandy® fashion, the brand’s “celerybrate” promotion consists of an Instagram contest, encouraging people to post their celery selfies by tagging @dandyfreshproduce and using the hashtag, #CelerySelfie for a chance to win a cash prize and Dandy® branded selfie kit.

The brand seeks to celebrate the national holiday with its most recent investment in research to improve its celery so it is naturally sweeter, crisper and less stringy than any other celery brand. To celebrate celery even more, Chef Todd Fisher will be demonstrating 15 cooking, prep, and flavor pairing tips for celery from a chef’s point of view during a Facebook Live on the brand’s Facebook page.

“Most people don’t realize celery can enhance dishes with texture and flavor if executed properly,” said Chef Todd Fisher, chef at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “National Celery Month will encourage people not to overlook the culinary opportunity celery provides.”

As one of the world’s largest celery growers, supplying 33 percent of the celery consumed in the U.S., Dandy® seeks to expand its program in an effort to continually provide fresh, in season products. The fruit – or vegetable – of this labor is pre-washed, pre-cut celery that is always sweet, crisp and ready to enjoy.

“We are excited to have these new flavor profiles because they are a direct response from what we’ve been hearing from shoppers,” said Dan Duda, president of Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “We’ve been dedicated to improving our products to ensure that we are exceeding expectations and look forward to celebrating with people this March.”

As March is typically a month that celebrates all things green, Dandy® is “celerybrating” the most recent achievements the brand has received due to its commitment to constantly improving. Focusing on the “why” behind the buy, the brand’s legacy of innovation is recognized as the Celery Category Captain by Progressive Grocer.

To find out more about Dandy® celery, please visit http://www.dudafresh.com/ or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Attachment:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3528d49-f539-4d22-a6fd-5abe99fccfd6

Nichole Towell Duda Farm Fresh Foods 561-804-1477 [email protected]