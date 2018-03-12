Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CELEBRATE DANDY® CELERY’S CULINARY POTENTIAL FOR NATIONAL CELERY MONTH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 02:38pm EDT

Oviedo, Fla., March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The unmatched celery leader, Duda Farm Fresh Foods is excited to celebrate National Celery Month for the entire month of March to commemorate the beloved vegetable, sold under the Dandy® brand, with a promotion to inspire healthy recipes and snacking tips. In true Dandy® fashion, the brand’s “celerybrate” promotion consists of an Instagram contest, encouraging people to post their celery selfies by tagging @dandyfreshproduce and using the hashtag, #CelerySelfie for a chance to win a cash prize and Dandy® branded selfie kit.

0_int_Duda_Celerybrate_Homepage_CTA.png


 

The brand seeks to celebrate the national holiday with its most recent investment in research to improve its celery so it is naturally sweeter, crisper and less stringy than any other celery brand. To celebrate celery even more, Chef Todd Fisher will be demonstrating 15 cooking, prep, and flavor pairing tips for celery from a chef’s point of view during a Facebook Live on the brand’s Facebook page.

 

“Most people don’t realize celery can enhance dishes with texture and flavor if executed properly,” said Chef Todd Fisher, chef at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “National Celery Month will encourage people not to overlook the culinary opportunity celery provides.”

 

As one of the world’s largest celery growers, supplying 33 percent of the celery consumed in the U.S., Dandy® seeks to expand its program in an effort to continually provide fresh, in season products. The fruit – or vegetable – of this labor is pre-washed, pre-cut celery that is always sweet, crisp and ready to enjoy.

 

“We are excited to have these new flavor profiles because they are a direct response from what we’ve been hearing from shoppers,” said Dan Duda, president of Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “We’ve been dedicated to improving our products to ensure that we are exceeding expectations and look forward to celebrating with people this March.”

 

As March is typically a month that celebrates all things green, Dandy® is “celerybrating” the most recent achievements the brand has received due to its commitment to constantly improving. Focusing on the “why” behind the buy, the brand’s legacy of innovation is recognized as the Celery Category Captain by Progressive Grocer.

 

To find out more about Dandy® celery, please visit http://www.dudafresh.com/ or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. 

Attachment:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3528d49-f539-4d22-a6fd-5abe99fccfd6

Nichole Towell
Duda Farm Fresh Foods
561-804-1477
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:01pBeck’s Offers New Options for Seamless Data Transfer
GL
08:01pJETBLUE AIRWAYS : Promotes Doug McGraw to Vice President, Corporate Communications and Elizabeth Windram to Vice President, Marketing
BU
08:01pTramuto Foundation Awards Inaugural ‘Bulldozer Moments’ Grants
GL
08:00pNAVIGANT CONSULTING : Expands into Australia
BU
07:59pFORD MOTOR : will monitor SA expropriation developments
AQ
07:57pAgricultural Bank of China reports higher profit in 2017
AQ
07:57pFIRST UNITED CORP/MD/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:57p1 DAY SEMINAR : Valuation of Emerging Technologies (Washington, DC, United States - May 28, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
07:57p2 DAY COURSE : Agile Estimating and Planning Training (May 12th-13th, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
07:56pFEDEX CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1'No deal' Brexit could cost UK, EU companies 58 billion pounds - report
2ENEL : Innogy shares surge after German utilities shake-up
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Details Offering -- WSJ
4E.ON : German cartel office says too early to comment on E.ON's, RWE's planned Innogy deal
5SUBSEA 7 : SUBSEA 7 : awarded contract offshore Azerbaijan

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.