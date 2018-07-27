Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CEMAC: Economic Outlook Improving, But Faster Progress Needed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 11:22pm CEST

Headquarters of the Bank of Central African States, Yaoundé, Cameroon: CEMAC members must work together with regional institutions to support the economic recovery and financial sustainability of the region (photo: jbdodane/Alamy)

July 27, 2018

The economic and financial situation in the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC)-Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, and the Republic of Congo-has improved over the last year, but the outlook remains fragile. Even as some progress in reforms has been achieved, growth remains well below potential, and there is still a need to further reduce the imbalances that built up following the decline in oil prices in 2014.

The IMF's latest economic assessment of the CEMAC looks at how the region can overcome some of these challenges. Joel Toujas-Bernate heads the team of IMF economists who wrote the report, and IMF Country Focus sat down with him to discuss their findings.

What is the economic outlook for the CEMAC region?

CEMAC's economic situation has improved, but remains fragile. According to the IMF's latest projections, growth is expected to increase to about 2¾ percent in 2018 from just under 1 percent in 2017. This increase would mainly result from a rebound in oil production (6 percent in 2018 after minus 3 percent in 2017); non-oil sector growth would remain relatively low (at about 2 percent).

At the same time, the region's fiscal and external imbalances have been reduced through fiscal consolidation efforts, rising oil prices, and the central bank's tighter monetary policy and stricter enforcement of regulations.

However, despite the higher growth and significant improvement in the current account deficit, CEMAC's external position remains weak. After having stabilized in 2017, regional external reserves fell short of targets in 2018 despite higher oil prices.

Looking ahead, further improvement in the economic and financial situation is expected, but this assumes full implementation of policy commitments by CEMAC member states and regional institutions.

Fast Facts: CEMAC

  • Member states: Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, and Republic of Congo
  • Population: 49 million (2017)
  • Currency: Central African Communauté Financière Africaine (CFA) franc
  • Average annual economic growth: 0.9% (2017)
  • Main resources: Petrol, gas, wood, gold, manganese, and diamonds

What are the risks to this outlook?

This outlook is subject to significant risks. For instance, there has been weaker fiscal reforms in the face of political pressures (notably in the countries holding elections this year). A reversal in oil prices would put additional pressure on fiscal and external balances (though that risk has subdued in the current context of higher oil prices).

The deterioration in the security situation could also negatively affect economic activity. Security conditions have already worsened in the Central African Republic, and could be exacerbated by the challenging economic and social situation. In addition, lower-than-projected external budget support is a risk factor. To make sure that this risk does not materialize, the national authorities will have to ensure that the conditions for receiving external aid continue to be met without delay.

Shouldn't the recent rise in oil prices help?

Yes, but the recent increase in oil prices should not lead to complacency. Given the substantial risks to the outlook and the still fragile financial situation of the region, the additional government revenue resulting from higher oil prices should be mostly saved and used to reduce debt and boost reserves and/or to repay domestic arrears.

Isn't the adjustment hurting the poor-for example, some governments have decided to reduce salaries?

The Fund-supported programs in the CEMAC region are designed to restore macroeconomic stability and to create space to increase spending on investment and priority social areas that help to reduce poverty, including spending on health and education. At the same time, wages in many CEMAC countries are often higher than in comparator countries. It is therefore critical for governments to contain the wage bill to a reasonable level consistent with each government's resources, to allow space for spending on public investment and priority social areas.

What are the policy recommendations going forward for the CEMAC region?

Efforts to strengthen countries' fiscal positions need to continue as planned, while protecting social spending. The IMF is encouraged by the fact that authorities have committed to correct recent fiscal slippages observed in some countries. Going forward, it will be also important to strengthen the regional convergence framework to ensure lasting fiscal sustainability.

The Bank of Central African States (BEAC) must be ready to act alongside national authorities, including by tightening monetary policy, should reserves continue to fall short of targets. Member states need to support the regional institutions' efforts to strengthen and better enforce foreign exchange regulations. Higher compliance with these regulations, including foreign exchange repatriation by extractive industries, is key to rebuilding an adequate level of international reserves.

What is the IMF doing to help address issues of governance and corruption in the region?

IMF-supported programs in the CEMAC region are designed to help maintain macroeconomic stability and support inclusive growth. Within this context, programs emphasize measures that will increase transparency and good governance, including in the accounting of oil revenues, the elimination of extra budgetary spending, following proper spending procedures, and the transparent disclosure of information.

But, the ultimate responsibility to ensure good governance and transparent government practices rests on the countries themselves, not just the government but also Parliament, civil society, and the judicial system.

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 21:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:01aSwiss financial firm to pay $10.25 million to avoid U.S. prosecution
RE
07/27SIA SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : House Leaders Call on Administration to Remove Semiconductor Tariffs
PU
07/27ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Human Trafficking ‘Takes Many Forms, Knows No Borders’, Secretary-General Says in Message for World Day
PU
07/27ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : Expect extended delays on I-17 north of Phoenix
PU
07/27U.S. Economy Grew at 4.1% Rate in Second Quarter -- Update
DJ
07/27Trump hails growth as one-offs and consumers boost economy
RE
07/27CARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Barbados PM leads talks with CARICOM Secretariat on CSME
PU
07/27EPI ECONOMIC POLICY INSTITUTE : Little in GDP data to indicate that economic growth has moved off the trend of the post-Great Recession recovery
PU
07/27UAW UNITED AUTO WORKERS : Vice President Dittes Visits Local 174 Members at GM’s Brownstown Battery Assembly
PU
07/27JOHN CULBERSON : Culberson Welcomes Perry to Houston’s Energy Corridor
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Dutch Chip Maker Is Back at Square One -- WSJ
2Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
3AMAZON.COM : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter warns fake account purge to keep erasing users, shares drop 19 percent
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Revenue Falls As It Sells Off Restaurants -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.