Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CENTURO from Koch Agronomic Services Receives FIFRA Approval

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 12:08am CEST

CENTURO™, a next-generation nitrification inhibitor for anhydrous ammonia and UAN from Koch Agronomic Services (Koch), has received approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) and is now available for order in the U.S. The approval marks the first time in more than 40 years that a nitrification inhibitor has received FIFRA registration.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005771/en/

Across a two-year study in Nebraska, Illinois and Missouri, fall-applied CENTURO treated ammonia inc ...

Across a two-year study in Nebraska, Illinois and Missouri, fall-applied CENTURO treated ammonia increased corn yield by an average of 8 bu/A compared to untreated fall-applied ammonia, and by an average of 7 bu/A in spring applications. (1)The underlying data was provided by University of Nebraska, University of Missouri, and the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association under a Research Trial Financial Support Agreement with Koch Agronomic Services, LLC, and neither the university or institution, nor the individual researchers, endorse or recommend any product or service. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Our team of agronomists, chemists and technology specialists have spent the past nine years working on a technology that could make a grower’s nitrogen investment more efficient. Today, we have CENTURO, which has been scientifically proven to reduce nitrogen loss and optimize nutrient-use efficiency,” said Justin Hoppas, executive vice president of Koch. “Farmers throughout the Corn Belt are facing growing economic and environmental pressures, and we understand fertilizer additives must perform and pay off. CENTURO is now available as one more tool in a grower’s toolbox to increase agricultural efficiencies and optimize their crop nutrition investments.”

CENTURO works to protect applied nitrogen and keep the valuable nutrient available in the root zone in its ammonium form where it’s less susceptible to loss through denitrification and leaching. By keeping nitrogen in a stable form for a longer period of time, more of the nitrogen is available to be absorbed by the plant, and there is less potential loss to the environment. In fact, in the first two years of an ongoing study conducted at Iowa State University, CENTURO reduced nitrate leaching by an average of 44 percent in fall-applied anhydrous ammonia and an average of 23 percent in spring-applied anhydrous ammonia compared to untreated anhydrous ammonia.

“With so much focus on nitrate in our rivers and streams, calls for farmers to curb nitrogen loss are increasing,” said Jean Payne, president of the Illinois Fertilizer & Chemical Association. “Farmers are aware of this challenge and are voluntarily seeking products that can reduce the potential for leaching of nitrates into nearby waterways. Through our research in Illinois, we can confidently tell our farmers that when you use a registered nitrification inhibitor like CENTURO, your nitrogen is in the soil longer so more can be absorbed by the plant.”

CENTURO holds the nitrogen in the ammonium form three times longer than without an inhibitor. With fall-applied anhydrous ammonia, more ammonium will be held in the soil throughout the spring, maximizing availability for crop uptake. And with spring-applied anhydrous ammonia, CENTURO helps minimize potential losses to leaching and denitrification from spring rains prior to crop establishment.

CENTURO also helps growers significantly improve nitrogen use efficiency (NUE) to increase crop output. Across a two-year study in Nebraska, Illinois and Missouri, CENTURO increased the NUE of anhydrous by up to 25 percent. Additionally, fall-applied CENTURO treated ammonia increased corn yield by an average of 8 bu/A compared to untreated fall-applied ammonia, and by an average of 7 bu/A in spring applications.

The performance of CENTURO gives farmers the opportunity to further enhance their operations to align with fertilizer best management practices. CENTURO supports 4R nutrient stewardship as its advanced technology helps the nitrogen to be in the right place, keeping the nutrient where the crop can best utilize it, and at the right time, making the nutrient available when the crop needs it.

“A lot of the innovation happening within the fertilizer industry is with enhanced efficiency fertilizer products and technologies aimed at improving the uptake of the nitrogen by the plant and reducing the loss,” said Lara Moody, vice president of stewardship and sustainability programs at The Fertilizer Institute. “Nitrification inhibitors are an option that farmers can choose to better manage the nitrogen within their system, reduce the risk of loss and protect their investment.”

The patented formulation of CENTURO is a first for the industry in terms of its handling and flexibility. CENTURO has unmatched storage flexibility due to its subzero freeze point, high flash point and long shelf life. The formulation is noncorrosive to the metals used in anhydrous and UAN equipment and does not require stainless steel tank storage.

To take control of your nitrogen investment, with unmatched storage and application flexibility, contact a Koch sales representative or visit CENTURO.com.

CENTURO is not registered for sale or use in all states. Contact your state pesticide regulatory agency to determine if a product is registered for sale or use in your state. CENTURO is a trademark of Koch Agronomic Services, LLC. Koch and the Koch logo are trademarks of Koch Industries, Inc. The 4R approach is endorsed and supported by the International Plant Nutrition Institute, The Fertilizer Institute, The Canadian Fertilizer Institute and the International Fertilizer Industry Association.© 2018 Koch Agronomic Services, LLC.

Koch Agronomic Services
Koch Agronomic Services, LLC and its affiliates produce and market a proven and expanding global portfolio of plant performance technologies for agriculture producers and turf and ornamental professionals. With a commitment to creating real, sustainable, long-term value for customers and society, Koch Agronomic Services, LLC focuses on developing customer-driven solutions to maximize plant performance and minimize environmental impact. Koch Agronomic Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Koch Ag & Energy Solutions, LLC. www.kochagronomicservices.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:48aHAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : To Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results On August 3, 2018; American Savings Bank To Announce Second Quarter Financial Results On July 30, 2018
PU
12:48aGALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Gas Project – Production Operations Update 24 July 2018
PU
12:48aEVERSOURCE ENERGY : NH looking to jumpstart effort to diversify
AQ
12:44aRECRO PHARMA : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of July 30th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH)
BU
12:43aMELBANA ENERGY : Beehive 3D Seismic Survey Commences
PU
12:42aPG&E : Urges Customers to Conserve Energy, Stay Safe During Heat Wave
BU
12:41aPANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. : Announces Retirement of a Director and Appointment of New Lead Independent Director
PR
12:41aPORSCHE : The Winning Edge
AQ
12:38aGENESIS METALS : Announces Closing of $805,000 Private Placement, Including Quebec Institutional Funds
PU
12:38aDYNASTY GOLD : Thundercloud Project Showcase in 3rd China Gold Congress in Beijing
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alphabet trounces profit estimates as costs come into check
2AT&T : Alphabet trounces profit estimates as costs come into check
3BOMBARDIER, INC. : Honeywell eyes supplier shift to avoid tariff hit
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises on growing default fears
5PITNEY BOWES INC. : PITNEY BOWES : Partners with Sendle to Reinvent Office Shipping and Mailing with SendPro

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.