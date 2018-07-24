CENTURO from Koch Agronomic Services Receives FIFRA Approval

CENTURO™, a next-generation nitrification inhibitor for anhydrous
ammonia and UAN from Koch
Agronomic Services (Koch), has received approval from the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA)
and is now available for order in the U.S. The approval marks the first
time in more than 40 years that a nitrification inhibitor has received
FIFRA registration.
Across a two-year study in Nebraska, Illinois and Missouri, fall-applied CENTURO treated ammonia increased corn yield by an average of 8 bu/A compared to untreated fall-applied ammonia, and by an average of 7 bu/A in spring applications. (1)The underlying data was provided by University of Nebraska, University of Missouri, and the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association under a Research Trial Financial Support Agreement with Koch Agronomic Services, LLC, and neither the university or institution, nor the individual researchers, endorse or recommend any product or service. (Graphic: Business Wire)
“Our team of agronomists, chemists and technology specialists have spent
the past nine years working on a technology that could make a grower’s
nitrogen investment more efficient. Today, we have CENTURO, which has
been scientifically proven to reduce nitrogen loss and optimize
nutrient-use efficiency,” said Justin Hoppas, executive vice president
of Koch. “Farmers throughout the Corn Belt are facing growing economic
and environmental pressures, and we understand fertilizer additives must
perform and pay off. CENTURO is now available as one more tool in a
grower’s toolbox to increase agricultural efficiencies and optimize
their crop nutrition investments.”
CENTURO works to protect applied nitrogen and keep the valuable nutrient
available in the root zone in its ammonium form where it’s less
susceptible to loss through denitrification and leaching. By keeping
nitrogen in a stable form for a longer period of time, more of the
nitrogen is available to be absorbed by the plant, and there is less
potential loss to the environment. In fact, in the first two years of an
ongoing study conducted at Iowa State University, CENTURO reduced
nitrate leaching by an average of 44 percent in fall-applied anhydrous
ammonia and an average of 23 percent in spring-applied anhydrous ammonia
compared to untreated anhydrous ammonia.
“With so much focus on nitrate in our rivers and streams, calls for
farmers to curb nitrogen loss are increasing,” said Jean Payne,
president of the Illinois Fertilizer & Chemical Association. “Farmers
are aware of this challenge and are voluntarily seeking products that
can reduce the potential for leaching of nitrates into nearby waterways.
Through our research in Illinois, we can confidently tell our farmers
that when you use a registered nitrification inhibitor like CENTURO,
your nitrogen is in the soil longer so more can be absorbed by the
plant.”
CENTURO holds the nitrogen in the ammonium form three times longer than
without an inhibitor. With fall-applied anhydrous ammonia, more ammonium
will be held in the soil throughout the spring, maximizing availability
for crop uptake. And with spring-applied anhydrous ammonia, CENTURO
helps minimize potential losses to leaching and denitrification from
spring rains prior to crop establishment.
CENTURO also helps growers significantly improve nitrogen use efficiency
(NUE) to increase crop output. Across a two-year study in Nebraska,
Illinois and Missouri, CENTURO increased the NUE of anhydrous by up to
25 percent. Additionally, fall-applied CENTURO treated ammonia increased
corn yield by an average of 8 bu/A compared to untreated fall-applied
ammonia, and by an average of 7 bu/A in spring applications.
The performance of CENTURO gives farmers the opportunity to further
enhance their operations to align with fertilizer best management
practices. CENTURO supports 4R nutrient stewardship as its advanced
technology helps the nitrogen to be in the right place, keeping the
nutrient where the crop can best utilize it, and at the right time,
making the nutrient available when the crop needs it.
“A lot of the innovation happening within the fertilizer industry is
with enhanced efficiency fertilizer products and technologies aimed at
improving the uptake of the nitrogen by the plant and reducing the
loss,” said Lara Moody, vice president of stewardship and sustainability
programs at The Fertilizer Institute. “Nitrification inhibitors are an
option that farmers can choose to better manage the nitrogen within
their system, reduce the risk of loss and protect their investment.”
The patented formulation of CENTURO is a first for the industry in terms
of its handling and flexibility. CENTURO has unmatched storage
flexibility due to its subzero freeze point, high flash point and long
shelf life. The formulation is noncorrosive to the metals used in
anhydrous and UAN equipment and does not require stainless steel tank
storage.
To take control of your nitrogen investment, with unmatched storage and
application flexibility, contact a Koch sales representative or visit CENTURO.com.
CENTURO is not registered for sale or use in all states. Contact your
state pesticide regulatory agency to determine if a product is
registered for sale or use in your state. CENTURO is a trademark of Koch
Agronomic Services, LLC. Koch and the Koch logo are trademarks of Koch
Industries, Inc. The 4R approach is endorsed and supported by the
International Plant Nutrition Institute, The Fertilizer Institute, The
Canadian Fertilizer Institute and the International Fertilizer Industry
Association.© 2018 Koch Agronomic Services, LLC.
Koch Agronomic Services
Koch Agronomic Services, LLC
and its affiliates produce and market a proven and expanding global
portfolio of plant performance technologies for agriculture producers
and turf and ornamental professionals. With a commitment to creating
real, sustainable, long-term value for customers and society, Koch
Agronomic Services, LLC focuses on developing customer-driven solutions
to maximize plant performance and minimize environmental impact. Koch
Agronomic Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Koch Ag & Energy Solutions,
LLC. www.kochagronomicservices.com.
