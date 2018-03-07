CEPI Partners with Themis Bioscience to Advance Vaccines Against Lassa Fever and MERS

Today Themis
Bioscience and CEPI – the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness
Innovations – announce a partnership under which Themis will provide
advanced vaccine development and manufacturing for Lassa fever and MERS.


This is the first company agreement that CEPI has signed since it was
established in 2017 as a coalition to finance and coordinate the
development of new vaccines to prevent and contain infectious disease
epidemics.
The investment of up to $37,500,000 represents an innovative approach to
funding vaccine development, unlocking research and development
potential so that vaccines are ready for efficacy studies during an
outbreak. The agreement will enable funding for Themis’ development
efforts over a five-year period. Additional financial details were not
disclosed.
Lassa fever is a disease endemic in West Africa associated with annual
outbreaks. An ongoing outbreak in Nigeria is believed to have infected
nearly a thousand people and caused 90 deaths this year alone. MERS,
first identified in 2012, causes a severe respiratory illness and has
been associated with a number of outbreaks in Saudi Arabia and
neighboring countries.
Individuals acquiring these diseases in the regions of origin
occasionally travel to other locations, becoming ill in areas outside
the endemic regions. In 2015, for example, an individual returning to
South Korea from the Middle East caused a large outbreak there that
resulted in 186 cases and 36 deaths. The outbreak affected 24 hospitals,
led to the temporary closure of more than 2000 schools, and had a
significant impact on the South Korean economy.
Dr Richard Hatchett CEO of CEPI said:
“Establishing our partnership with Themis represents not only an
important step in our journey towards tackling these diseases, but also
a breakthrough in how we can partner and work with vaccine developers
when traditional market incentives for development have failed.”
“As we can see with the current outbreak of Lassa fever in Nigeria,
these diseases devastate lives and have far reaching economic
consequences. Vaccines are a vital part of our fight against them but
their development is costly, complex and challenging.”
Themis has established a versatile technology platform for the
discovery, development and production of vaccines as well as other
immune system activation approaches. The company will apply its platform
technology to discoveries made by Institut Pasteur and the Paul Ehrlich
Institut on Lassa fever and MERS, respectively, and will advance those
vaccine candidates up to human proof-of-concept and safety studies.
Dr. Erich Tauber, CEO and founder of Themis said:
“This agreement is a substantial validation of our technology and
capabilities. It also allows us to move several programs forward as part
of CEPI’s initiative and in collaboration with leading institutions
worldwide, which is an honor.”
“CEPI’s support will enable us to drive the development of these
vaccines while we continue our own clinical and preclinical development
programs.”
The investment with Themis is the first in CEPI’s planned portfolio
programme. CEPI’s investments will support development up to the end of
Phase II, providing clinical safety and immunological data, and the
establishment of investigational stockpiles that will be ready for
clinical efficacy trial testing during outbreaks. CEPI’s investments
will also provide additional benefits to the wider vaccine community
through the development of assays, reference standards and associated
knowledge that may accelerate the development of other vaccines and
medical counter measures against Lassa fever and MERS.
Themis’ most advanced proprietary development program is a vaccine
against chikungunya virus, a mosquito-transmitted disease that can have
serious debilitating long-term effects. The disease causes fever, joint
pain and muscle pain, among other symptoms, and has no current treatment
or prevention options. Themis’ chikungunya vaccine is in Phase 2
clinical studies in 600 patients across the US, EU and South and Central
America. With its broadly applicable technology platform, Themis is also
developing vaccines against Zika virus, Respiratory Syncytial Virus
(RSV), norovirus and Cytomegalovirus (CMV), as well as other
applications of harnessing the immune system to treat disease.
About MERS
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome is caused by the MERS-Corona virus,
part of the same family of viruses that causes the common cold and SARS
(Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome). It is transmitted from animals to
humans and can be further transmitted by person to person contact.
Symptoms include severe acute respiratory illness with fever, cough and
shortness of breath as well as gastrointestinal symptoms, which can lead
to death.
About Lassa Fever
Lassa fever is also known as Lassa haemorrhagic fever. The Lassa virus
is transferred to humans from animals, most commonly by the Mastomys
rodent. The virus can spread from person to person via bodily fluids and
causes a range of symptoms including vomiting, swelling of the face,
bleeding, and pain in the chest, back and abdomen.
About CEPI
CEPI is an innovative partnership between public, private, philanthropic
and civil organizations. It was founded in 2017 by the governments of
Norway, Germany, India and Japan, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,
Wellcome and the World Economic Forum. To date, CEPI has also received
investment from the governments of Australia, Belgium, and Canada. It
has reached $630m of its target $1bn funding. The European Commission
has announced a contribution in kind of €250M that will support relevant
projects through EC mechanisms. Since its launch in January 2017, CEPI
has announced two Calls for Proposals. The first was for candidate
vaccines against MERS, Nipah and Lassa viruses. The second was for the
development of platforms that can be used for rapid vaccine development
against unknown pathogens.
About Themis Bioscience
Themis is developing urgently needed vaccines to prevent death and
disability around the world. We lead in the development of a vaccine
against chikungunya, a serious debilitating disease with global outbreak
potential. Our innovation in vaccine and immune activation technology
has created a powerful platform and a growing pipeline addressing a
broad range of infectious diseases. Together with industrial and
academic leaders we work to prevent illness across the globe. For more
information, visit http://www.themisbio.com.
