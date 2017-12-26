CES 2018 Announces 5G Mobile Innovation Keynote

The
Consumer Technology Association (CTA), owner and producer of CES®,
today announced its 5G Mobile Innovation keynote. The keynote will be
moderated by SDxCentral Editor-in-Chief Sue
Marek and feature Baidu Vice Chairman, Group President and COO Dr.
Qi Lu; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Executive Vice President and
Qualcomm QCT President Cristiano
R. Amon; and Verizon EVP, President of Global Networks and CTO Hans
Vestberg.
The keynote titled Mobile Innovation - How 5G Will Enable the
Future, will focus on innovations which will be enabled by a
successful global roll-out of 5G networks, such as: self-driving
vehicles, breakthroughs in health care and smart cities, AR/VR
applications for commercial and consumer use, content and entertainment
opportunities, IoT data applications and more. This keynote will take
place at 10 AM Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, at the Venetian Palazzo
Ballroom.
“CES is where the entire connected, mobile ecosystem comes together. The
impact of 5G is groundbreaking and will accelerate innovation in all of
the technologies we showcase at CES, from smart home and appliances,
drones and robotics to self-driving vehicles and smart city
technologies,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA. “CES is at
the forefront of showcasing how the future of connectivity is extending
beyond the mobile industry. This combination of communication industry
leaders joining forces on the CES keynote stage, will present us with a
global perspective into how 5G is catalyzing growth and binding together
our physical and digital worlds.”
CES
2018 is the global stage for innovation and will run from Jan. 9-12,
2018 in Las Vegas, Nev. Please check the CES
Keynote page regularly for updates on the keynote schedule.
