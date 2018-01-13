CES 2018: Catalyst of Innovation

5G, smart cities, AI, IoT, AR and VR, shine at annual innovation event

CES® 2018 officially wrapped today, after dazzling the world with a glimpse into the future. More than 3,900 exhibitors showcased world-changing technologies that spanned more than 2.75 million net square feet of exhibit space across Las Vegas – the largest show floor in CES’ 51 year history. There were 860,732 tweets about CES 2018 and 450,554 uses of the #CES2018 hashtag. From major international brands to the more than 900 startups participating in Eureka Park (home for CES startups) CES 2018 truly reflected the vibrant global tech industry.

“Large and small companies from around the globe came to Las Vegas this week to use CES 2018 to launch technologies that will change our world,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA). “From 5G to smart cities, digital health, AI, VR/AR and more, the technologies that will shape the future of our planet and lives for the better were on display across the show floor. CES is the global platform where you can see the critical ingredient technologies and understand better how they interconnect, providing both a clear snapshot of today’s breakthrough innovations and a vision of the road ahead.”

Intel, Ford and Huawei took the CES 2018 keynote stage this week with corporate showcases. Intel’s preshow keynote involved a grand production with technology advances and creative artistry that rivaled top Las Vegas shows. Throughout the extravaganza, Intel celebrated innovation, explored what’s next for big data and set a Guinness World Record with its Shooting Star Mini Drone show – the most advanced software fleet of 100 drones controlled without GPS by one pilot. Ford’s opening keynote focused on creating a reliable future of transportation through a systems-based approach for smart cities. Huawei announced the availability of its Mate10 Pro smartphone in the American market next month during its Tuesday afternoon keynote.

“With every major industry now engaged in tech, our show attracts major global brands and innovative newcomers from industries as varied as entertainment and marketing, sports and healthcare, and automotive and lifestyle,” said Karen Chupka, senior vice president, CES and corporate business strategy, CTA. “International attendance was stronger than last year, which is amazing due to the strength of the US dollar and the drop in international business travel to the US. CES is truly a global event, proven year after year.”

An array of groundbreaking technologies were introduced, explored and analyzed over the past days, showing that our world is heading towards a more connected future. Smart Cities at CES spotlighted many of these innovative technologies, including 5G, AI and IoT.

The CES conference program covered the entire tech industry through more than 900 speakers, including 240 women, across some 200 conference sessions.

“CES 2018 will be remembered as the year where the wattage of innovation was so huge that it caused a blackout!” said Bridget Karlin, CTO and VP, IBM. “CES 2018 once again demonstrated that this is the world’s premiere showcase for technology innovation with unparalleled diversity from international public officials to industry leaders to entrepreneurs.”

The brand new Smart Cities Marketplace delivered multiple conference sessions that featured policymakers, city officials, industry innovators and more. Additionally, CES 2018 saw several hundred government leaders attend the show including one cabinet official, 10 members of congress and six international ministers.

Smart speakers and digital assistants made their way into everything at CES from speakers and glasses to cars and appliances. Quantum computing also emerged at CES 2018 as a key component to the future of technology, showcased by exhibitors like IBM and Intel.

“CES is by far the world’s preeminent technology showcase and innovation catalyst. At CES, companies, both large and small, along with a powerfully diverse set of entrepreneurs from around the globe come together to define the technologies, products and services that will help address society’s most pressing needs,” said John Penny, EVP, consumer business development & partnership, Twentieth Century Fox. “CES is a connection system for the global community of innovations, their companies, and countries.”

Check out CESTV for a recap of what you missed at CES 2018. CES returns to Las Vegas in 2019 from January 8-11. For more information please visit CES.tech.

Take a look at three new areas at CES 2018. High-definition video b-roll from CES is available for easy download on CESbroll.com. See exclusive photos from the CES show floor, keynotes, conference sessions, events and award ceremonies in the CES photo gallery.

Produced by the Consumer Technology Association, Inside CES 2018 – Trends and Takeaways provides a complete overview of the entirety of CES, including exclusive CTA research and trend analysis not available anywhere else. Ensure you understand the most important trends impacting the tech industry in the year ahead. Learn more and order your copy today.

