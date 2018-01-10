CES 2018 I Cision Roundup

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following roundup is a collection of stories dealing with the 2018 CES Tradeshow and is appropriate for special sections and for general use.

1. ThirdEye's X1 Augmented Reality Smart Glasses™ set to Debut at CES 2018

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ThirdEye Gen, Inc. today announced they will exhibit their X1 Smart Glasses, the world's most powerful workplace Augmented Reality (AR) mobile computing device, at CES Unveiled Las Vegas on January 9-12, 2018. With more than 20 years of Augmented Reality development expertise for the U.S. DoD, ThirdEye brings its state-of-the-art X1 Smart Glasses along with its AR Software to the enterprise, education and consumer spaces.

2. Bioworld Merchandising, Inc. to launch new tech division, One61 Studio, at 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioworld Merchandising, Inc., the industry-leading purveyor of officially-licensed apparel, goods, and accessories, announced that it will launch its new technology division, One61 Studio, and accompanying products at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 9-12th.

3. TriLumina to Demonstrate 3D Solid-State LiDAR using its 3D Sensing VCSEL Illumination Solutions at CES 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2018, TriLumina will demonstrate multiple use cases for its innovative 940 nm VCSEL illumination modules, including a novel solid-state 3D LiDAR system powered by its illumination modules, which will be showcased at the company's Suite at the Westgate Hotel as well as in the Leddar Ecosystem Pavilion.

4. New Vivid Color HDR technology, for thinner, brighter, more colorful experience

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2018, PixelDisplay will be demonstrating Vivid Color HDR, and implementations for thinner, more portable, brighter, narrow-bezel, cost-effective display products, targeting new HDR standards, with:

5. Ambiq Micro, DSP Concepts and Sensory Join Forces to Bring Always-On Voice Control to Portable, Battery-Operated Devices

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambiq Micro, the pioneer in ultra-low power solutions, today announced a partnership with DSP Concepts Inc., a global developer of embedded digital signal processing audio solutions and specialist in voice UI technologies, and Sensory Inc., the leading provider of embedded artificial intelligence (AI) and speech recognition technologies. Together, the three companies are demonstrating a new level of energy efficiency in always-on keyword detect and on-device command phrase recognition for portable consumer products including smartwatches, earbuds, smart home end devices, health monitors, and wearables.

6. Ambiq Micro's Ultra-Low Power Apollo2 Platform Selected to Energize Spire's Game-Changing Health Monitoring Device

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambiq Micro, the pioneer and leader in ultra-low power solutions, today announced that Spire has selected the Apollo2 platform to energize the Spire Health Tag, its new line of wearable, health monitoring products. The Health Tag is a small and discreet yet comprehensive health-monitoring device that makes clothes smart and never needs charging.

7. BOSS Audio Systems is First to Announce Amazon Alexa-Enabled Aftermarket In-Dash Multimedia Receiver

OXNARD, Calif., Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSS Audio Systems, a leader and innovator in 12 Volt aftermarket audio and video products will be demonstrating its first Amazon Alexa-enabled aftermarket in-dash receiver at the upcoming 2018 CES.

8. CEVA Unveils NeuPro™ - A Family of AI Processors for Deep Learning at the Edge

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Electronics Show -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for smarter, connected devices, today unveiled NeuPro™, a powerful and specialized Artificial Intelligence (AI) processor family for deep learning inference at the edge. The NeuPro family of processors is designed for smart and connected edge device vendors looking for a streamlined way to quickly take advantage of the significant possibilities that deep neural network technologies offer.

9. FEV North America, Inc. to show Cyber Security Test System at 2018 CES

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To address cyber security, one of the largest hurdles in autonomous vehicle development, FEV North America, Inc. (FEV) has developed a test system to provide flexible, end-to-end security test coverage. The FEV AutoSEC ITUS system will be demonstrated during the 2018 CES in FEV's Hospitality Suite at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.

10. Pearl TV And Sony Develop First ATSC 3.0 Application Environment For Next-Generation Broadcast TV Model Market

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl TV today announced a collaborative project with Sony Electronics to develop an essential viewer navigation ingredient for next-generation television – a new type of on-screen television program guide that will be responsive to consumer commands. The new channel navigation tool, part of the larger interactive content environment for next-generation ATSC 3.0, is being developed for the Phoenix Model Market project that is supported by 10 Phoenix market TV stations.

11. LUCI Unveils Line of Immersion-on-Demand and Virtual Reality Products at CES 2018

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment experience company LUCI announced it will unveil its immersion-on-demand and virtual reality products at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 9-12.

12. Breakthrough Optical Communications Channel Set To Take On Mobile Augmented Reality

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The pioneering illumination technology company SureFire has announced ARON, a technological breakthrough in optical communications that is poised to expand the capabilities of our smartphones and change the way we interact with the world around us.

13. CEVA Introduces ClearVox™- Advanced Software Package Providing Enhanced Speech Intelligibility for Voice-Enabled Devices

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Electronics Show -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for smarter, connected devices, today introduced ClearVox, a new software suite of advanced voice input processing algorithms aimed at enhancing speech intelligibility and voice clarity for voice-enabled devices. ClearVox is licensed exclusively for the CEVA-TeakLite-4 and CEVA-X2 audio/voice DSPs.

14. World's Smallest 4k Action Camera AEE Mokacam Debuts at CES2018

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Electronics Show (#CES2018) -- AEE Aviation Technology Inc., a global leader in electric aviation and camera technology, today announced the launch of AEE Mokacam™, the smallest 4K action camera in the world, perfect for photographic documentation of events in motion where precision yet ultra-lightweight cameras can make a real difference such as hiking, biking, climbing, skydiving, athletics, and travel.

15. AEE SELFLY Drone-Smartphone-Case Debuts at CES2018

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Electronics Show (#CES2018) -- In partnership with SELFLY Camera LLC, AEE Aviation Technology Inc., a global leader in electric aviation and camera technology, today announced the introduction of AEE SELFLY ™, a smartphone case with an embedded drone, the first device of its kind and first of its class. AEE SELFLY provides smartphone users everywhere the ability to capture amazing selfie pictures at a whole new level of quality and precision, for nearly any event, from any location, and from heights and distances never before possible.

16. AEE Announces Integration with Qualcomm Flight Drone Platform to Bring Advanced Functionality to Consumer Drones

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Electronics Show (#CES2018) -- AEE Aviation Technology Inc., a global leader in electric aviation and camera technology, today announced it will integrate the Qualcomm Flight™ drone platform to bring advanced functionality to AEE's consumer drone family of products.

17. Introducing ROK TV: Free Live TV and Entertainment for ROK Mobile Customers

LOS ANGELES and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The best deal in wireless communications keeps getting better, with the addition of ROK TV to the ever-expanding list of services that make life easier for ROK Mobile customers.

18. Caring Smart Companion for Children with Cancer Wins 2018 CES 'Tech for a Better World' Award

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, the leader in voluntary insurance sales at the worksite in the United States, today unveiled a "smart" robotic companion for children who have cancers, called My Special Aflac Duck. The company unveiled the new high-tech invention at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The social robot has already been recognized as the winner of the prestigious Tech for a Better World Innovation Award at CES 2018. This caring companion reflects Aflac's history as a pioneer in cancer insurance and the company's belief that children need more than medicine to help cope with the disease.

19. Jabra Sets the Industry Bar for Voice and Music Quality in Headphones with New Elite Franchise

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CES -- Jabra is starting the year by introducing the Elite franchise, a family of headphones and earbuds engineered for superior sound to provide the best combined voice and music experience.

20. Jabra Launches Third-Generation True Wireless Earbuds

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CES --

Jabra is introducing the new Elite 65t and Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds

New devices – including an 'Active' version for those doing sports – are engineered for the best on-the-go true wireless calls and music experience

Devices feature new integration with Amazon Alexa* on-the-go and i ntegrated one-touch access to Siri® and Google Now™

Jabra Elite 65t is a CES 2018 Innovation Award honoree

21. Targus Shows Off Its Latest Thunderbolt™ 3 Docking Station at CES

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus introduced the first universal dual-video docking station to the world, and during CES the mobile accessories company is introducing the Thunderbolt™ 3 DV4K Docking Station with Power (DOCK220USZ).

22. Stay Safe Out There: MobileHelp® Smart

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileHelp®, a leader in mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) and healthcare technology, announced today it is collaborating with Samsung Electronics America to expand its emergency response portfolio through integration of customized Samsung Gear S3 smartwatches.

23. Ambiq Micro Introduces the Apollo Blue Family Integrating Bluetooth 5 with Breakthrough Power Efficiency

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambiq Micro, the leader in ultra-low power solutions, today announced the release of its Apollo Blue microcontroller family. This new product line further breaks barriers in power efficiency by integrating Bluetooth 5 low energy radio connectivity with Ambiq Micro's patented Subthreshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT™) architecture.

24. Virgin Hyperloop One Shares First Look at the Hyperloop End-to-End Passenger Experience and Publicly Unveils Test Pod Fresh from Historic Test Run

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hyperloop One, the only company in the world that has built a full-scale hyperloop system, is sharing its vision for a seamless travel experience through the first-ever hyperloop passenger application demo, powered by HERE Technologies, and publicly unveiling its first-generation pod at CES 2018.

25. 'Boundless for All': Kia Presents Vision for Future Mobility at CES 2018

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors today presents its future mobility vision at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Under its new 'Boundless for all' vision, Kia will bring a future in which opportunities for mobility and transportation are limitless. To broaden horizons with its mobility services, Kia is also demonstrating a range of new technologies as part of its new 'ACE' strategy to make its cars more Autonomous, Connected and Eco/Electric.

26. CES Las Vegas 2018: Valeo's latest innovations, at the epicenter of three automotive industry revolutions

PARIS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES for the fifth consecutive year, in 2018 Valeo is unveiling its latest innovations, which are at the epicenter of the three revolutions shaping today's automotive industry: electrification, autonomous vehicles and digital mobility.

27. Fellow, Inc. Partners With Canon To Showcase At CES The Integration Of Its Advanced Imaging Technology For Enterprise Retail Scanning

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fellow, Inc., a leader in inventory optimization and shelf intelligence, today announced it has partnered with Canon at CES to demonstrate its solutions to digitize the retail industry. Fellow's software solutions, paired with the power of Canon's advanced imaging sensors provide retailers unparalleled visibility into the state of their offline stores and empower the retailers to make better decisions about ordering.

28. HTC VIVE Raises The Bar For Premium VR With New Vive Pro Upgrade And Vive Wireless Adaptor

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC VIVE™, the leader in room-scale Virtual Reality (VR), today announced new hardware upgrades that deliver premium VR experiences to consumers and enterprises with the introduction of Vive Pro and Vive Wireless Adaptor. In addition, the company debuted new improvements in how VR users discover, experience and acquire VR content through a radical redesign of Viveport VR and Vive Video. These advancements deliver on VR users' desire for higher resolution, improved audio, greater comfort, wireless freedom and immersive content discovery.

29. Kia Motors America Introduces Google Assistant Into The Award- Winning UVO Infotainment System

LAS VEGAS, Jan 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show today, Kia Motors America (KMA) announced the addition of UVO Agent for compatible Kia vehicles, which allows Kia owners to interact with the Google Assistant on their phones or Google Home to execute a variety of remote commands. The Kia integration with the Google Assistant is now available for use in the following Kia vehicles with compatible UVO hardware; the 2018 Niro PHEV, Soul EV1, Optima PHEV and K9002.

30. Payscout Announces World's First Donation Made in Virtual Reality

LOS ANGELES and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Payscout, Inc., one of the fastest-growing, privately held global payments processing providers in the U.S., announced at today's CES 2018 Digital Money Forum panel session that the first frictionless donation has been executed in virtual reality. The donation was made to the Jefferson Awards Foundation (JAF) within an immersive VR experience that features 360-degree video placing the viewer at the center of an awards ceremony honoring middle and high school-aged social entrepreneurs from the greater Los Angeles area. The entire experience, including the ability to donate to JAF without having to remove the VR headset, is contained within a mobile-based enterprise application that Payscout created for JAF.

31. Comhear Inc. Unveils Mobile App for YARRA 3DX™; Approaches $1 Million in Crowdfunding to Bring World's First 3D-Audio Sound Bar to Market

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (CES) -- Comhear Inc., the San Diego-based audio technology company, today unveiled the mobile control application for its 3D-audio sound bar, YARRA 3DX™. The company unveiled the app on the heels of a successful crowdfunding campaign, raising nearly $1 Million in funding from September 2017 through January 2018, more than 1470% over the $50K goal. Funds will be used to bring YARRA 3DX to the market in early 2018.

32. STM Goods and Element Case Launch Augmented Reality Apps to Enhance Customer Experience & On-the-go Product Interaction

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (CES) -- STM Goods, a leading designer of innovative bags, cases, and accessories for consumer electronics, and Element Case, the creator of original premium grade smart phone accessories, announced today the launch of separate augmented reality (AR) applications that transform the consumer shopping experience. A first within the consumer electronics industry, this ground-breaking technology will give consumers an entirely new way to explore their backpacks and mobile phone cases.

33. VIVOBAREFOOT, Together With Sensoria, Debut First Internet-Connected Barefoot Shoe

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global barefoot shoe company VIVOBAREFOOT and Sensoria, a premier wearable smart technology company, announced today the debut of the VIVOBAREFOOT Smart Shoe, powered by Sensoria – the first IoT-enabled shoe with an ultra thin sole that allows the foot to do its natural thing. The companies previewed this connected shoe concept at CES 2017 and spent the past year bringing the concept to reality. As a result, the new shoe, with one layer of fabric thin pressure sensors, enables users to record natural movement without any underfoot padding or interference. The connected barefoot movement shoe will be available for purchase in Q2 2018.

