CES® 2018 Innovation Award: Bosch Smart City Solution Climo Helps to Manage Air Quality

Tiny box provides comprehensive real-time data at a fraction of the cost
Thanks to smart city technology, cities can now take action on the topic
of air pollution. A first step towards improving air quality is
the provision and management of data. At CES 2018, Bosch is presenting
its micro-climate monitoring system Climo – a new solution, which helps
cities around the world manage air-quality parameters in real time and
at a much lower cost than existing technologies. The tiny box enables
rapid and accurate measurement of data. It has been honored with a CES
2018 Innovation Award in the Smart Cities category. During CES 2018,
Climo is monitoring air quality in the city of Las Vegas.
“Sensors throughout the city provide a variety of valuable data. Climo
gives cities quicker and easier access to this data, allowing them to
take action on air quality,” said Mike Mansuetti, president of Bosch in
North America at CES 2018. “The Bosch portfolio of sensors, software and
services – combined with a wealth of cross-domain expertise – position
us to be a partner for cities to solve challenges and positively impact
quality of life of its inhabitants.”
The Climo system, developed by Bosch in collaboration with Intel,
enables the rapid and accurate measurement of air-quality parameters. It
combines sensors and software to deliver a range of air-quality data,
covering key air pollutants including: particulate matter, carbon
monoxide, nitric oxide, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide and ozone. It
also provides data from environmental parameters such as temperature,
relative humidity, light, sound, pressure – and even pollen.
Benefits for citizens in real time
Ambient air quality is a key objective for urban environmental planning.
The data provided by the Climo system can be utilized by cities in a
variety of proactive approaches such as traffic-flow management. It can
also serve to proactively message the local population with tips and
information. For example, citizens who are asthmatic or suffer from
allergies can instantly know whether it is better to stay indoors or
avoid a certain part of the city. It is also a source of data generation
for cities to make other decisions, such as future policy and planning.
In rural or park areas, the system can also provide an early warning for
fires.
Wireless sensors that can connect over Wi-Fi and cellular networks
The ability to enable micro-climate data collection comes via the
connection of compact wireless sensors. Secure remote calibration and
monitoring is enabled through both wireless (Wi-Fi and 3G) as well as a
wired connection. The Climo system is powered with Intel IoT
technologies and features cloud-based analytics, data management and
visualization software.
Units are pre-configured by location and can be further configured using
over-the-air updates. The easy update capabilities are part of the Climo
design to scale with future technologies, such as 5G, as they become
available.
Hundred times smaller, ten times more cost-effective
While air-quality monitoring systems can often require large
infrastructure investments and are complex to operate, the Climo system
was designed for simple deployment and management. It measures 1/100th
the size and 1/10th the cost of a traditional air quality monitoring
system. Climo was designed to withstand a variety of weather conditions.
Climo units feature options for power via either 110/220 V or 12V DC.
This makes it an interesting solution for cities and countries around
the globe – in different weather zones and with different economic
environment. Originally, it was developed by Bosch engineers in India.
Real time data of air quality in Las Vegas during CES 2018
At CES Unveiled in Las Vegas, Bosch will present a live demonstration
utilizing Climo that shows air-quality measurements from cities around
the world – including Las Vegas. It will also show an updated management
interface for Climo that provides an even more comprehensive view for
city officials.
Bosch at CES 2018:
-
PRESS CONFERENCE: In Ballrooms B, C, and D, Mandalay Bay Hotel,
Las Vegas South Convention Center, Level 2, from 8:00 to
8:45 a.m. local time on Monday, January 8, 2018.
-
BOOTH: Tuesday to Friday, January 9–12, 2018, in the Central
Hall, booth #14028
-
FOLLOW the Bosch CES 2018 highlights on Twitter: #BoschCES
-
PANELS WITH BOSCH EXPERTS:
-
Tuesday, January 9, 1:30 – 3:15 p.m. (local time)
“Connect2Car:
Next-Gen Automobility” session with Kay Stepper, Vice
President of Bosch in North America, head of driver assistance and
automated driving,
Las Vegas, Convention Center, North Hall,
N256
-
Wednesday, January 10, 2018, 1:45–2:30 p.m. (local time)
“Connected
Vehicles in Connected Ecosystems” session with Mike Mansuetti,
President Bosch North America,
Smart Cities Conference,
Westgate.
-
Thursday, January 11, 2018, 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. (local
time)
“The
Future of Robots at Work and Home” session with Phil Roan,
Senior Engineer Robotics, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH,
Las Vegas
Convention Center, North Hall, N258
About Bosch
The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and
services. The company employs roughly 390,000 associates worldwide (as
of December 31, 2016) and generated sales of 73.1 billion euros ($80.9
billion) in 2016. Its operations are divided into four business sectors:
Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy
and Building Technology. As a leading IoT company, Bosch offers
innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility,
and connected industry. It uses its expertise in sensor technology,
software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its
customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The
Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to create solutions for a connected
life, and to improve quality of life worldwide with products and
services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch
creates technology that is “Invented for life.” The Bosch Group
comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiaries and
regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service
partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network
covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company’s
future growth is its innovative strength. At 120 locations across the
globe, Bosch employs 59,000 associates in research and development.
The company was set up in Stuttgart in 1886 by Robert Bosch
(1861-1942) as “Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical
Engineering.” The special ownership structure of Robert Bosch GmbH
guarantees the entrepreneurial freedom of the Bosch Group, making it
possible for the company to plan over the long term and to undertake
significant upfront investments in the safeguarding of its future.
Ninety-two percent of the share capital of Robert Bosch GmbH is held by
Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, a charitable foundation. The majority of
voting rights are held by Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG, an
industrial trust. The entrepreneurial ownership functions are carried
out by the trust. The remaining shares are held by the Bosch family and
by Robert Bosch GmbH.
Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com,
www.bosch-press.com,
http://twitter.com/BoschPresse.
Exchange rate: 1 EUR = $1.1069
Intel, the Intel logo, are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the
U.S. and/or other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108006404/en/