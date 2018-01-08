CES 2018: Ring Provides Whole Home Security Like Never Before With Latest Security Devices

Ring,
the leader in home security, unveiled at CES 2018 its whole home
security ecosystem, which includes several new
security devices that bolster the Ring of Security around homes and
neighborhoods. Among the new products are two new indoor/outdoor
security cameras and a line of smart, connected outdoor lights, called
Ring Beams. Additionally, Ring announced its new, professionally
monitored home security system, Ring
Alarm, which will begin shipping to customers in spring 2018. The
Ring product line, along with the Ring Neighborhoods
network, enable Ring to offer affordable, complete home and neighborhood
security in a way no other company has before.
Jamie Siminoff, Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring, said: “In order to
execute on our mission of reducing crime in neighborhoods, homeowners
need security that is affordable, proactive, easy to install, and
comprehensive. All Ring products are integrated so homeowners can create
a complete security system with custom zones, commands and settings to
best deter thieves. As we begin shipping Ring Alarm, which offers
professional monitoring and unlimited cameras at just $10 per month, and
continue to innovate and layer new products and features into the Ring
of Security and Ring Neighborhoods network, we’re going to make being a
burglar in 2018 a very tough job.”
Stick
Up Cam Elite
-
Indoor/outdoor security camera
-
Two-way audio
-
Advanced motion sensors with zone detection
-
1080p HD video
-
Power of Ethernet (POE) or standard wall outlet
-
Wi-Fi or POE for internet
Stick
Up Cam
-
Indoor/outdoor security camera
-
Weatherproof
-
Battery-powered
-
1080p HD video
-
Two-way audio
-
Passive Infrared Sensor (PIR) motion sensors with zone detection
-
Compatible with Ring’s Solar Panel Charger
Ring
Beams
Ring recently acquired Mr.
Beams, an innovative LED lighting technology company, in order to
integrate smart, energy-efficient lights into more of its security
devices and release new, standalone outdoor security lights, called Ring
Beams.
-
Patented, smart, outdoor security lights
-
Integrate with Ring app and all Ring security Cams and Doorbells
-
Pathway lights
-
Step lights
-
Spotlights
Ring
Alarm
The much anticipated Ring Alarm will begin shipping
in spring 2018; bundles start at just $199 and include:
-
Base Station
-
Keypad
-
Contact Sensor (for a window or door)
-
Passive Infrared Sensor (PIR)
-
Z-Wave Extender
Ring
Protect Plans
-
24/7 professional monitoring
-
Cloud video storage for an unlimited amount of Ring devices at any
location
-
Free Ring mobile app usage
-
10 percent off all future Ring.com device purchases
CES
2018
Stop by the Ring booth (Sands,
Halls A-D - 42525) at CES 2018 January 9-12 to learn more about
Ring’s new
security devices coming in 2018. Ring will host a press conference
at 1 p.m. PST on January 10 at its booth with Ring spokesperson
Shaquille O’Neal and Ring founder Jamie Siminoff to discuss all the new
Ring products and features coming in 2018. In addition, Ring
Spotlight Cam, a 2018 CES Innovations Award Honoree, will be on
display in the Innovation Showcase, Tech West, Venetian Ballroom E/F.
Ring will also be exhibiting at Pepcom Digital Experience! at The Mirage
on January 8 and Showstoppers at the Wynn Hotel on January 9.
Click
here for images and other media assets.
About Ring
Ring's mission is to reduce crime in
neighborhoods by creating a Ring of Security around homes and
communities with its suite of home security products. The Ring product
line, along with the Ring Neighborhoods
network, enable Ring to offer affordable, complete, proactive home and
neighborhood security in a way no other company has before. In fact, one
Los Angeles neighborhood saw a 55
percent decrease in home break-ins after Ring Doorbells were
installed on just 10 percent of homes. For more information, visit www.ring.com.
With Ring, you’re always home.
