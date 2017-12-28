CFANY & SQA Team Up for Timely, Highly-Anticipated FinTech Event

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Society New York (CFANY) and The Society of Quantitative Analysts (SQA) are proud to present Data Science in Finance: The Final Frontier? on January 18 at the CFANY headquarters in Time Square.



The CFANY-SQA joint event, organized by CFANY’s own FinTech Group, will be a catered, full-day affair. Coffee, breakfast and a networking reception—with cocktails—bookend a conference replete with crucial subject matter and an impressive slate of speakers, including Microsoft’s Robert Schapire, an expert in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Interest in the topics of data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data has become increasingly fervent in recent years, and rightfully so.

The PwC Global FinTech Report 2017 found that 88% of survey participants believe part of their business is threatened by standalone FinTech companies, and “are increasingly concerned they are losing revenue to innovators.”

The CFANY-SQA joint conference will seek to help attendees gain understanding of various big data techniques, learn new algorithms for investment analysis, and review how data science is applied across various industries. Early Bird pricing is available until January 5.

In response to rapid developments across the burgeoning sector—rather than choosing to compete—financial institutions are now electing to integrate, according to PwC's report, with 82% of respondents expecting to increase FinTech-related partnerships over the next few years.

The unmistakable impact of FinTech has already begun to reverberate throughout our financial institutions, small and large. In 2018, it’s evolve or be left behind.

Data Science in Finance: The Final Frontier?

CFA Society New York

CFANY is a leading voice within a network of CFA Societies in 150 countries, representing over 145,000 CFA Institute members world-wide. CFANY works in conjunction with CFA Institute to develop the industry’s future professionals and to raise the standards of professionalism in the investment management industry.

The Society of Quantitative Analysts

SQA is a not-for-profit organization that focuses on education and communication to support members of the quantitative investment practitioner community.

The principal mission of the SQA is to encourage the dissemination and discussion of leading-edge ideas and innovations related to the work of the quantitatively-oriented investment professional, including analytical techniques and technologies for investment research and management.

