CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center Selects VEP Healthcare to Manage Its Intensivist Services

07/25/2018 | 11:01am CEST

New partnership is designed to maximize care quality and patient satisfaction while minimizing stays and readmissions

VEP Healthcare, Inc. has contracted with CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (HPMC) to manage the hospital’s intensivist services.

VEP Healthcare has a proven track record of improving intensive care services to major urban, smaller community, and rural hospitals nationwide. VEP collaborates closely with partner hospitals to optimize their intensivist services to decrease the length of patient stays, reduce readmission rates, and improve satisfaction for patients, their caregivers, and hospital staff.

HPMC is a full-service, acute care hospital serving the multicultural population in Hollywood, California, and nearby communities. It has been nationally recognized with the following quality awards from Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals:

  • Patient Safety Excellence Award (2017)
  • Labor & Delivery Excellence Award (2017)
  • Obstetrics/Gynecology Excellence Award (2017)
  • Five-Star Recipient in Hip Fracture Treatment (2018)
  • Five-Star Recipient in Back Surgery (2018)
  • Five-Star Recipient in Treatment of Heart Failure (2018)

Robert Allen, President & CEO of HPMC, says, “We are dedicated to providing the very best possible care to our patients. Partnering with VEP Healthcare to manage our intensivist services reinforces our dedication.”

Steven Maron, MD, President and CEO of VEP Healthcare, adds, “We share HPMC’s commitment to providing quality care with compassion and respect. Our team is proud to help this outstanding medical center deliver the best intensive care possible.”

For more information, contact VEP Healthcare. Call 925-225-5837 and visit VEP online at www.vephealthcare.com.

About CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center

Owned by CHA Health Systems, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center has been an indispensable partner and resource within the Hollywood community since its founding in 1924. It is a community-based, safety-net general acute care hospital with 434-licensed beds and operates an intensive care unit, a telemetry unit, an acute rehabilitation unit, a labor and delivery/obstetrics unit, a 24-hour emergency department, surgical operating rooms, and an 89-bed skilled nursing facility. Its diverse medical staff, which pledges quality care with compassion and respect, includes more than 500 physicians in 69 specialties representing over 75 different countries. With a workforce of more than 1,300 employees, HPMC is one of Hollywood’s top-10 employers. For more information on HPMC, call 213-413-3000 or visit http://www.hollywoodpresbyterian.com/.

About VEP Healthcare

VEP Healthcare began providing emergency medical management services in 1981. In the years since, the organization’s expertise has expanded into hospitalist services, intensive care, clinical decision units, telehealth, and surgicalist services. Today, the owners of VEP – the company’s physicians, advanced practice clinicians, and corporate personnel – deliver clinical staffing and management services to major urban, smaller community, and rural hospitals nationwide. Partner hospitals call the organization’s positive impact on quality, efficiency, and patient satisfaction “the VEP Effect.” For more information about VEP Healthcare, call 925-225-5837, or visit www.vephealthcare.com.


© Business Wire 2018
