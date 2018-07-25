CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center Selects VEP Healthcare to Manage Its Intensivist Services

VEP Healthcare, Inc. has contracted with CHA Hollywood Presbyterian
Medical Center (HPMC) to manage the hospital’s intensivist services.
VEP Healthcare has a proven track record of improving intensive care
services to major urban, smaller community, and rural hospitals
nationwide. VEP collaborates closely with partner hospitals to optimize
their intensivist services to decrease the length of patient stays,
reduce readmission rates, and improve satisfaction for patients, their
caregivers, and hospital staff.
HPMC is a full-service, acute care hospital serving the multicultural
population in Hollywood, California, and nearby communities. It has been
nationally recognized with the following quality awards from
Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information
about physicians and hospitals:
-
Patient Safety Excellence Award (2017)
-
Labor & Delivery Excellence Award (2017)
-
Obstetrics/Gynecology Excellence Award (2017)
-
Five-Star Recipient in Hip Fracture Treatment (2018)
-
Five-Star Recipient in Back Surgery (2018)
-
Five-Star Recipient in Treatment of Heart Failure (2018)
Robert Allen, President & CEO of HPMC, says, “We are
dedicated to providing the very best possible care to our patients.
Partnering with VEP Healthcare to manage our intensivist services
reinforces our dedication.”
Steven Maron, MD, President and CEO of VEP Healthcare, adds, “We share
HPMC’s commitment to providing quality care with compassion and respect.
Our team is proud to help this outstanding medical center deliver the
best intensive care possible.”
For more information, contact VEP Healthcare. Call 925-225-5837 and
visit VEP online at www.vephealthcare.com.
About CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Owned by CHA Health Systems, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center has
been an indispensable partner and resource within the Hollywood
community since its founding in 1924. It is a community-based,
safety-net general acute care hospital with 434-licensed beds and
operates an intensive care unit, a telemetry unit, an acute
rehabilitation unit, a labor and delivery/obstetrics unit, a 24-hour
emergency department, surgical operating rooms, and an 89-bed skilled
nursing facility. Its diverse medical staff, which pledges quality care
with compassion and respect, includes more than 500 physicians in 69
specialties representing over 75 different countries. With a workforce
of more than 1,300 employees, HPMC is one of Hollywood’s top-10
employers. For more information on HPMC, call 213-413-3000 or visit http://www.hollywoodpresbyterian.com/.
About VEP Healthcare
VEP Healthcare began providing emergency medical management services in
1981. In the years since, the organization’s expertise has expanded into
hospitalist services, intensive care, clinical decision units,
telehealth, and surgicalist services. Today, the owners of VEP – the
company’s physicians, advanced practice clinicians, and corporate
personnel – deliver clinical staffing and management services to major
urban, smaller community, and rural hospitals nationwide. Partner
hospitals call the organization’s positive impact on quality,
efficiency, and patient satisfaction “the VEP Effect.” For more
information about VEP Healthcare, call 925-225-5837, or visit www.vephealthcare.com.
