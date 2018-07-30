Log in
CHINA AUTO LOGISTICS INC. INVESTOR UPDATE: Company Announces That It Has Received a Notification From Nasdaq That Its Securities Will Be Halted for Trading as of This Wednesday, August 1st

07/30/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:CALI) from March 28, 2017 through April 13, 2018, both dates inclusive (“Class Period”).

Investors who have incurred losses in shares of China Auto Logistics Inc. are urged to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you   have    incurred  losses  in  the  shares of  China Auto Logistics Inc. and would like to assist with the litigation process as a lead plaintiff, you may, no later than August 6, 2018, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in China Auto Logistics Inc.    

According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

  • China Auto failed to maintain adequate internal controls over identifying and reporting certain relationships and related transactions; and
     
  • as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 2, 2018, China Auto Logistics Inc.  reported that it was unable to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ending  December 31, 2017 because it needed extra time to “identify certain related party transactions and the impact of such transactions for the preparation of the financial statements for the Form 10-K.” They  also identified a material weakness in its internal controls over “identifying and reporting certain relationships and related transactions.”

On this news, shares of China Auto Logistics Inc.  fell over 19% to close at $2.79 on April 2, 2018.

Shares have been halted for trading since July 16, 2018 and will be delisted on August 1, 2018.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook. ##

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
