Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

CIRI Cook Inlet Region : in the Community

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2018 | 08:09pm CET

Dale Tran's New Year's Day of Giving

Before he passed away last year, Kaladi Brothers Coffee CFO Dale Tran was working toward his 'big, hairy, audacious goal' - turning Kaladi's New Year's Day of Giving into a local tradition for Alaskans.

On Jan. 1 of each year, Kaladi donates 100 percent of all beverage proceeds to a local charity nominated by its staff. Tran passed away unexpectedly at the age of 42, leaving behind a wife and two young daughters. In 2018, Kaladi's Day of Giving was renamed Dale Tran's New Year's Day of Giving in his honor. Over its 27-year history, the event has raised $1 million for various Anchorage nonprofits.

This year CIRI stepped up to support the Day of Giving not only as a sponsor, but with 10 volunteers representing CIRI who manned Kaladi's Brayton Drive location, grinding beans and pouring shots for customers. All told, the event raised $60,000 for the Abused Women's Aid in Crisis (AWAIC) shelter in Anchorage.

'CIRI was happy to support this event in Dale's honor,' said Rachel Batres, CIRI's community relations manager. 'It's a wonderful example of community coming together to not only support a worthy cause, but to pay tribute to a man whose generosity touched so many.'

CIRI - Cook Inlet Region Inc. published this content on 24 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2018 19:09:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:24p Fine print in Trump solar tariff holds some good news for Tesla
02:19p PIG FARMERS SEE 25 : 1 return on Checkoff investments
02:15p U.S. auto regulator probes Tesla 'Autopilot' crash - source
02:14p ISED INNOVATION SCIENCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMEN : Investing in Canada's clean tech ecosystem will promote effective mining waste management while reducing greenhouse gases
02:14p CTA CANADIAN TRUCKING ALLIANCE : Submits Comments on Clean Fuel Standard Regulatory Framework
02:14p USCIB UNITED STATES COUNCIL FOR INTERNATIONAL BU : Spells Out Priorities for U.S. Trade Policy
02:09p CIRI COOK INLET REGION : in the Community
02:09p CIRI COOK INLET REGION : Joins Doyon in Drilling Project
02:08p Canada to unveil ideas to head off NAFTA impasse over autos
02:07p EU fines chipmaker Qualcomm $1.2 billion over exclusivity deal with Apple
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS : Dollar slump hits European shares; Suez warning, tumbling tech weigh
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Plug wars - the battle for electric car supremacy
3NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : 4Q Profit Rises, Buoyed by Sales of New Drugs -- Update
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE reports 4Q loss
5BAKER HUGHES A GE CO : GE's Baker Hughes adjusted profit beats on higher North America demand

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.