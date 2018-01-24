CIRI Cook Inlet Region : in the Community

Dale Tran's New Year's Day of Giving

Before he passed away last year, Kaladi Brothers Coffee CFO Dale Tran was working toward his 'big, hairy, audacious goal' - turning Kaladi's New Year's Day of Giving into a local tradition for Alaskans.

On Jan. 1 of each year, Kaladi donates 100 percent of all beverage proceeds to a local charity nominated by its staff. Tran passed away unexpectedly at the age of 42, leaving behind a wife and two young daughters. In 2018, Kaladi's Day of Giving was renamed Dale Tran's New Year's Day of Giving in his honor. Over its 27-year history, the event has raised $1 million for various Anchorage nonprofits.

This year CIRI stepped up to support the Day of Giving not only as a sponsor, but with 10 volunteers representing CIRI who manned Kaladi's Brayton Drive location, grinding beans and pouring shots for customers. All told, the event raised $60,000 for the Abused Women's Aid in Crisis (AWAIC) shelter in Anchorage.

'CIRI was happy to support this event in Dale's honor,' said Rachel Batres, CIRI's community relations manager. 'It's a wonderful example of community coming together to not only support a worthy cause, but to pay tribute to a man whose generosity touched so many.'