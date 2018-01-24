CIRI Cook Inlet Region : in the Community

Dale Tran's New Year's Day of Giving
Before he passed away last year, Kaladi Brothers Coffee CFO Dale Tran was working toward his 'big, hairy, audacious goal' - turning Kaladi's New Year's Day of Giving into a local tradition for Alaskans.
On Jan. 1 of each year, Kaladi donates 100 percent of all beverage proceeds to a local charity nominated by its staff. Tran passed away unexpectedly at the age of 42, leaving behind a wife and two young daughters. In 2018, Kaladi's Day of Giving was renamed Dale Tran's New Year's Day of Giving in his honor. Over its 27-year history, the event has raised $1 million for various Anchorage nonprofits.
This year CIRI stepped up to support the Day of Giving not only as a sponsor, but with 10 volunteers representing CIRI who manned Kaladi's Brayton Drive location, grinding beans and pouring shots for customers. All told, the event raised $60,000 for the Abused Women's Aid in Crisis (AWAIC) shelter in Anchorage.
'CIRI was happy to support this event in Dale's honor,' said Rachel Batres, CIRI's community relations manager. 'It's a wonderful example of community coming together to not only support a worthy cause, but to pay tribute to a man whose generosity touched so many.'
CIRI - Cook Inlet Region Inc. published this content on 24 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2018 19:09:07 UTC.