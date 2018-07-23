CISC Criminal Intelligence Service Canada : RCMP searching for missing boaters

Log in
RCMP searching for missing boaters

07/23/2018 | 08:43pm CEST

On July 21, 2018, at approximately 10:00 pm, Poplar River RCMP received a report of overdue boaters who had left Pine Dock, Manitoba for Poplar River on July 20, 2018, at approximately 7:30 pm. There are four females and one male aboard the aluminum boat. Gimli RCMP, Berens River RCMP and the RCMP Water Transport Coordinator are working with Poplar River RCMP to coordinate the search.

The RCMP has several boats in the water, helicopters are searching the area, and float planes have also been deployed from the community of Norway House. CFB Trenton is also searching with a Hercules plane.

The search is continuing.

Disclaimer

CISC - Criminal Intelligence Service Canada published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 18:42:02 UTC
