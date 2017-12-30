CISC Criminal Intelligence Service Canada : Whitbourne RCMP investigating complaint of erratic driver near Dildo

On the evening of December 28, 2017, Whitbourne RCMP received a complaint of a vehicle driving erratically in the Dildo area.

An officer attended the scene and located the vehicle and its driver. There were no obvious signs of impairment noted.

Police are reviewing related video footage and further possible witness accounts of this incident. A decision on charges will be made after the investigation is completed.

Anyone with information that may assist with this investigation is asked to contact Whitbourne RCMP at 709-759-2600. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text TIP190 + your message to 'CRIMES' (274637), or by webtip at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.